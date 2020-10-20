JOHNSTON ON GOLF: Golf attire being questioned

There have been a few occasions where fashion and golf cross lanes.
Sometimes the pastels that fit in at Augusta National may not be a first choice for some of us on the links.
In the movie Caddyshack, Rodney Dangerfield's character Al Czervik tested the boundaries of club attire as well and that fashion lives on with John Daly's Loudmouth brand bold print pants.
One that always stands out to me are the shirts worn in the final round of the 1999 Ryder Cup at Brookline that featured photos of victorious United States Ryder Cup teams. Captain Ben Crenshaw made a big stretch for that design that will always be remembered — as much as those matches.
Well, a couple of times this month, those roads crossed again, and I'm having trouble reconciling the debate that has followed.
One came to the fore when Tyrrell Hatton won the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. In cool conditions for the fourth and final round, the Englishman sported a blue Adidas hoodie, and a number of traditionalists bristled at the outfit choice.
A few days later, a story broke about a golfer not being allowed to play at a premier facility in Sydney, Australia, wearing black ankle socks with black golf shoes. The club has a dress code and he was told he needed to wear white socks that could be purchased at the club. Said golfer politely refused that offer and left.
Really?
I say it's time to stop being so stiff-flexed about clothing choices.
It seems as if we are in a time when the golf industry needs to do whatever it can to make the game more accommodating to all. Setting clothing standards that stray from normal attire seems to contradict that need.
I understand courses setting certain requirements for clothing on the golf course. Heaven forbid we go back to the 1970s and ’80s when cut-off jean shorts and tank tops were allowed. I remember a lot of times when guys even went shirtless on the course and nobody had issues with that (even though that practice should have been banned long before it was).
The PGA Tour has even relented and allowed caddies to wear dress shorts on a regular basis. Even Tour players are allowed to wear shorts for practice rounds, and there has even been talk about shorts being allowed during tournament rounds.
Even Phil Mickelson turned heads recently by his choice of a long-sleeve dress style shirt on the course.
Rickie Fowler has received plenty of attention for the loud pattern shirts he has sported when playing in Hawaii.
Shoot, even mock-neck shirts have become the norm on Tour thanks to one Eldrick Woods.
If you look closely, a number of the game's top players have resorted to wearing ankle socks under their long pants. While that may look odd — especially with dress pants and dressy golf shoes — it is not a choice that bothers me and really shouldn't bother anyone, to be honest.
Neither should Hatton's choice of a hoodie on a cool day. A bit casual looking? Maybe. More functional for golf than layers and maybe a rain jacket to cut the wind? Absolutely.
I'm with Hatton in being a bit surprised at the firestorm surrounding the hoodie.
“A little bit, mainly because I’m not the first person to wear a hoodie; there’s been so many guys that have worn hoodies,” he said this past week about being surprised by the controversy. “It’s crazy the amount of people that obviously don’t agree with it. If it looks smart and you’re comfortable to play in it, then I really don’t see what the issue is.
“And it’s funny, I reckon half the guys, if they put that hoodie on and swung a golf club, they’d love it. They would realize how nice it is and how easy it is to swing in it. It’s not like your standard casual fashion hoodie — they’re the ones that are really soft, very stretchy, so movement is not an issue.”
But a movement may need to be made. It's time facilities — and some golfers — stop being so caught up in tradition and help the game attract more interest from all of us who play the game and want be comfortable — and warm — while doing so.
