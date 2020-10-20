JOHNSTON ON GOLF: Golf attire being questioned

Really?

I say it's time to stop being so stiff-flexed about clothing choices.

It seems as if we are in a time when the golf industry needs to do whatever it can to make the game more accommodating to all. Setting clothing standards that stray from normal attire seems to contradict that need.

I understand courses setting certain requirements for clothing on the golf course. Heaven forbid we go back to the 1970s and ’80s when cut-off jean shorts and tank tops were allowed. I remember a lot of times when guys even went shirtless on the course and nobody had issues with that (even though that practice should have been banned long before it was).

The PGA Tour has even relented and allowed caddies to wear dress shorts on a regular basis. Even Tour players are allowed to wear shorts for practice rounds, and there has even been talk about shorts being allowed during tournament rounds.

Even Phil Mickelson turned heads recently by his choice of a long-sleeve dress style shirt on the course.

Rickie Fowler has received plenty of attention for the loud pattern shirts he has sported when playing in Hawaii.

Shoot, even mock-neck shirts have become the norm on Tour thanks to one Eldrick Woods.