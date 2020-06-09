JOHNSTON ON GOLF: It's nice to have golf back

“A hundred percent, yeah. I totally think that we all as players have a responsibility for it to go off very smoothly,” said Jordan Spieth during his virtual pre-tournament interview at Colonial. “... It's the first sport that's starting, and with these other ones kind of having an eye on how things are going, if we can get off and running smoothly the first month or so, I think it does a lot of good for the game. Well, let's say running smoothly for good, but at least getting off to a good start.”

A good start. I think that's what we can say we have had around here now that the stranglehold of some ridiculous early restrictions have been lifted.

Oh, what might have been: I am still trying to wrap my head around the fact that there won't be a John Deere Classic this summer. With the 50th anniversary event on hold for the Quad-Cities, we can only sit back and enjoy the golf on TV.

It would have been very interesting to see how the field would have shaped up for this year's JDC. Without the Open Championship looming the week after the QC stop, many of the game's top players are on American soil and looking to make up for lost time since the PGA Tour shut down on March 13.

Things were in place for the JDC — the fifth tournament scheduled in the Tour's return — to have a star-studded field.