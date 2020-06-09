JOHNSTON ON GOLF: It's nice to have golf back

All eyes around the golf world will be on Fort Worth, Texas, this week as the PGA Tour returns from a three-month hiatus with the Charles Schwab Challenge.
It is great to have professional golf back in action and I hope it all goes well and the Tour can stay on track for the rest of the summer.
It is also nice to have local golf back after being sidetracked by the COVID-19 pandemic. With a slower-than-normal May and June in the local sports world, I have actually had a chance to get out and play a couple of times — something that usually doesn't happen until after the Illinois high school state competitions have wrapped up.
I have to admit that the two rounds I played recently seemed pretty normal. Sure, I wore a face covering in the clubhouse at both facilities — one in Iowa and one in Illinois. But other than not having bunker rakes and ball washers on the course and not being able to hole out putts, it didn't seem to be much different.
I know that the clubhouses have yet to fully open at the three Davenport courses — Emeis, Duck Creek and Red Hawk — but it finally feels like golf season here. Kudos to local course owners/managers for making their facilities a safe place to find a bit of normal in these trying times.
With the return of the PGA Tour, hopefully the United States can continue its bounce back to normalcy. And the next few weeks can be a big step in that direction if all goes well in Texas. The players realize that, too, and understand the importance of a successful Tour reboot.
“A hundred percent, yeah. I totally think that we all as players have a responsibility for it to go off very smoothly,” said Jordan Spieth during his virtual pre-tournament interview at Colonial. “... It's the first sport that's starting, and with these other ones kind of having an eye on how things are going, if we can get off and running smoothly the first month or so, I think it does a lot of good for the game. Well, let's say running smoothly for good, but at least getting off to a good start.”
A good start. I think that's what we can say we have had around here now that the stranglehold of some ridiculous early restrictions have been lifted.
Oh, what might have been: I am still trying to wrap my head around the fact that there won't be a John Deere Classic this summer. With the 50th anniversary event on hold for the Quad-Cities, we can only sit back and enjoy the golf on TV.
It would have been very interesting to see how the field would have shaped up for this year's JDC. Without the Open Championship looming the week after the QC stop, many of the game's top players are on American soil and looking to make up for lost time since the PGA Tour shut down on March 13.
Things were in place for the JDC — the fifth tournament scheduled in the Tour's return — to have a star-studded field.
Two-time JDC champ Jordan Spieth stoked those possibilities of what could have been even more on Tuesday. Spieth noted “I'm going to be playing a lot. As of now, I'm playing at least five of the first six weeks and then go from there.”
He went on to add, “And I think that schedule is pretty on point with the vast majority of the membership right now. Guys are looking to play a lot, and I think we'll see some really strong fields certainly in the first — I think through the end of the FedExCup.”
Oh, what might have been for a memorable 50th in the QCA.
Hopefully it plays out even better in 2021.
Still raising funds: While the annual Chad Unterscheidt Memorial Golf Outing was scrapped this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers still maintained the history of the event.
Morrie Unterscheidt, who created the event as a memorial to his son who died in a car crash, was still able to raise money for scholarships for high school students on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River.
This week, Morrie informed me that even without the 25th annual golf scramble, $11,000 was raised for students in need — just a couple of thousand short of the last two years. Those scholarships are usually presented in $500 increments.
Unterscheidt reported that in the 25 years of fundraising, over $238,000 has been raised and dispersed locally.
Remembering: PGA Tour officials announced this week that the 8:46 a.m. tee time at the Charles Schwab Challenge would be left open in a way to memorialize the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.
Floyd was in police custody as officer Derek Chauvin used his knee to pin Floyd's neck to the street for eight minutes and 46 seconds, actions that led to Floyd's death and subsequently numerous protests across the country.
It's a very nice gesture. I just wish it hadn't been needed.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!