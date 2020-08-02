JOHNSTON ON GOLF: Lawrence, Bussert excited to tee it up in Illinois Open

When David Lawrence and Tyler Bussert tee it up Monday in the Illinois Open it will be more than just a golf tournament for both.
It will be a chance to compete. And that is something both are craving this summer.
You see, Lawrence is trying to find out where his game is in hopes of continuing his professional golf career. His path had taken a huge stride when he earned conditional status on the PGA Tour LatinoAmerica 2020 run. However, like just about everything else this year, a roadblock went up in March when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and that circuit is still awaiting its restart in South America.
Likewise, Bussert's golf future is also in limbo. He had aborted stints at both the University of Iowa and most recently Western Carolina University – as he admitted being homesick that far from his roots. He has returned home to Port Byron to regroup, work on his game and see what his next steps might be.
“Hopefully we both play well,” said Lawrence of this week's three-round event at White Eagle Golf Club in Naperville. “It will just be nice to have competitive golf around again.”
Lawrence's options for tournament play have been limited since mid-March. Most professional events in the Midwest have been scrapped, which has left him working on his game and teaching at Davenport Country Club – giving adult lessons and running the junior programs there.
Bussert has found a few more opportunities to test his game. He shot 65 in the second day of the Oakwood Club stroke-play championship to win that crown. He was in contention at the Quad-City Amateur two weeks ago at Emeis Golf Course. He tied for ninth at the Waterloo Open before that.
“Right now, I'm just trying to play in any am stuff I can for a little while until I turn pro, but that's still down the road a bit for sure,” said the 20-year-old Bussert, who shot 2-under at the Illinois Open qualifier and topped Lawrence by a stroke. “I still have to prove myself on the am stuff first.”
He is not sure if another go at the college rout is in the bag. He said he is looking to at least finish his associate's degree at Black Hawk or enroll in classes at Quad-Cities Western Illinois campus. With the spring season halted at Western Carolina, Bussert isn't even sure how much eligibility he has left – potentially four years.
Since March, though, it's been all about golf.
“At the beginning of the quarantine, it was just working in my shop, but I feel I get the best work done in there anyway,” said Bussert, the former Class 1A state champ while at Riverdale High School. “Ever since the golf courses opened up, I've been at them pretty much everyday.”
Lawrence admitted frustration at the timing of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I had a really good start to the year,” said the 30-year-old Moline High School and Eastern Illinois University graduate. “I was playing really good golf and looking forward to seeing what I could do this year.”
That good golf included earning LatinoAmerica conditional status during qualifying in January. He followed that up with a 5-under 67 in his first Monday qualifier in Mexico and missed a spot in the full field by a stroke.
“I went down there and played really well,” said Lawrence of the event in Mazatlan, Mexico. “It was really a bummer; obviously shooting 5-under on the course on a Monday, I felt like I could have played really well during the week. Even with that, it was a good start to the year and I was playing really good golf and looking forward to the next ones.”
He then logged a T11 finish in the Gossling's Dark 'N Stormy World Par 3 Championship in Bermuda just before the golf season was halted.
Lawrence usually returns to the Quad-Cities around the John Deere Classic qualifying, but the pandemic led to that coming much sooner. It also came with a lot less golf as he said after a couple of weeks of good work he scaled it back to save both his mind and body.
“I was staying really sharp and continuing to grind everyday because I was hopeful it was going to be a two-week break or a month break,” said Lawrence. “When about mid-April hit, I knew it was going to be an extended, extended break.”
And that was when his focus switched to teaching at DCC, which he said has been helpful to his game in focusing on fundamentals.
Still, though, he is itching at getting back to competitive golf this week and that shows with his approach. Asked what his goals were for the 54-hole event that has a 36-hole cut, there was no hesitation.
“That's a great question; I want to go out and win, that's first and foremost,” he said. “I'm really going to use this as a judge to see where my game is. This is my first multi-day event since LatinoAmerica Tour shut down, so I'm really going to use this as a baseline to see where my game is at and see where that improvement can and will happen over the next several months.”
