JOHNSTON ON GOLF: Lawrence, Bussert excited to tee it up in Illinois Open

Bussert has found a few more opportunities to test his game. He shot 65 in the second day of the Oakwood Club stroke-play championship to win that crown. He was in contention at the Quad-City Amateur two weeks ago at Emeis Golf Course. He tied for ninth at the Waterloo Open before that.

“Right now, I'm just trying to play in any am stuff I can for a little while until I turn pro, but that's still down the road a bit for sure,” said the 20-year-old Bussert, who shot 2-under at the Illinois Open qualifier and topped Lawrence by a stroke. “I still have to prove myself on the am stuff first.”

He is not sure if another go at the college rout is in the bag. He said he is looking to at least finish his associate's degree at Black Hawk or enroll in classes at Quad-Cities Western Illinois campus. With the spring season halted at Western Carolina, Bussert isn't even sure how much eligibility he has left – potentially four years.

Since March, though, it's been all about golf.

“At the beginning of the quarantine, it was just working in my shop, but I feel I get the best work done in there anyway,” said Bussert, the former Class 1A state champ while at Riverdale High School. “Ever since the golf courses opened up, I've been at them pretty much everyday.”