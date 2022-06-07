JOHNSTON ON GOLF: LIV Tour not for everyone, including me

Take the money and run.

Or more to the point, take the money and golf.

It’s as simple as that for the 48 players who have been recruited to play in the Saudi-backed LIV Tour that debuts this week in London.

Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Graeme McDowell, Louis Oosthuizen, Lee Westwood and Kevin Na are hardly hurting for cash. They have all earned multi-millions of dollars on the golf course and millions more off if it through sponsor deals (many of which are going away because they have signed on with LIV).

All but Johnson — and maybe Na, who is hardly a household name despite $37 million in Tour winnings — are past their prime and wouldn't have been major players on the PGA Tour anyway.

Phil Mickelson, one of the biggest names to make the jump to the team-based competition, may benefit the most from the guaranteed money if he is, indeed, facing the gambling debts that have been recently reported.

Obviously, the support from Saudi Arabian sources with what many are perceiving to be blood money, the result of human rights atrocities and questionable political stances, is not enough to keep away big names from the new tour.

For others, though, it makes sense to jump at the money.

A guy such as Talor Gooch may never have earned elite status on the PGA Tour. The 30-year-old was reaching his prime, ranked 13th in the FedEx Cup race after scoring his first Tour win this wrap-around season. He has career earnings of nearly $10 million, which is a good career. But, with apologies, how many people other than die-hard golf fans recognize the name Talor Gooch let alone know who he is?

For those at the back end of the LIV Tour guest list — including Richard Bland whose game has surged in his late 40s and may not have lasting power — it makes sense for them to switch allegiances and take the guaranteed money no matter where it comes from or how tainted it may be.

Look at someone such as Chase Koepka.

The 28-year-old has game, but has not been able to get footing on the PGA Tour. He chases Monday qualifiers (including last year's failed attempt at the John Deere Classic qualifier at Oakwood Country Club) and sponsor exemptions. In the prime of his game, but still struggling for a place to play, why not take the recruiting money and the guarantees for playing in the eight scheduled events and be set for life instead of chasing something that may never pay on the PGA Tour?

They all have their reasons and justifications for joining LIV and putting their PGA Tour status in major jeopardy. That’s another column for another day and we will see how that plays out in the coming days/months/years.

Simply put, they have all sold their golfing souls to the Saudi-back LIV Tour for the almighty dollar.

And you know what? More power to the guys going LIV if they can live with that decision.

They made a business/life choice and all have their own reasons for leaving the PGA Tour and padding their bank accounts. Johnson, third in all-time career earnings on the PGA Tour with nearly $73 million, hardly needs the reported $150 million buyout the Saudis gave him to play the eight LIV Tour events.

What will be interesting to see is how long these guys stick with the Tour and how long the LIV Tour sticks around.

Everybody talks about the money these guys are getting and good for them for being set for life financially.

But these guys have been spoiled by the lifestyle provided by the PGA Tour. At weekly events, the players have everything they need provided for them from food to transportation.

Other questions that loom that I find intriguing are how many of these guys are going to keep their equipment deals and will the likes of Titleist, TaylorMade, Callaway, et al. provide equipment and personnel at each event to meet equipment needs?

Sure, the players will have enough money to buy whatever equipment they need, but are the days of walking into the trailer on Tuesday and grabbing new wedges or a driver now over?

It will surely be a different lifestyle for them now. Will missing some of those amenities have them sulking back to the Tour with their tails between their legs?

We will see.

To be honest with you, I won’t miss watching any of these guys toil on TV.

DJ was always an enigma with me and I can take him or leave him. I always enjoyed the way McDowell and Oosthuizen play and will miss rooting against U.S. team-killer Poulter.

But the LIV Tour has no allure for me.

Enjoy the money, guys.

I won’t miss you.

