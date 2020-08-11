JOHNSTON ON GOLF: Local courses feel brunt of damaging storm

Leave it to Alex Stuedemann to find the bright side of a bad situation.
When 80-plus mile-per hour winds blew through the Quad-Cities on Monday afternoon, plenty of damage was left in the wake.
My guess is most of us had to deal with damage or ripple effects in some way or another — dealing with a power outage, cleaning up debris and sticks, having fallen trees removed, or taking care of a damaged house or garage.
It was a mess in the Quad-Cities, and Stuedemann had roughly 380 acres of mess to deal with as grounds superintendent at TPC Deere Run which as much as any area course is surrounded by mature trees.
Other than Fyre Lake Golf Course in Sherrard, it seemed as if every local golf course suffered some damage Monday, adding insult to an already tough 2020 season.
Duck Creek head golf professional Matt Hasley reported issues of some sort on every hole at the inner-city Davenport course. The property suffered major tree loss, as did Emeis Golf Course on the west side of town.
Both Davenport courses were still without power late Tuesday afternoon and closed to play.
That was the same situation at Byron Hills Golf Course in Port Byron. Information on the facility's Facebook page indicated significant tree damage and no power. The course was closed all day Tuesday but expected to open on Wednesday.
The common refrain of tree damage and lack of power was also the case at Indian Bluff Golf Course, which was closed Tuesday morning until power was restored just after noon.
Many courses reported lots of cleanup work needed from distributed debris but were still open for play.
On a sunny Tuesday afternoon, Stuedemann and his Deere Run staff were looking at wrapping up a 10-hour day of chain-sawing, leaf blowing and cleaning up at the PGA Tour-owned property in Silvis, which was still in the dark without power.
“We lost a dozen trees, debris everywhere,” said Stuedemann as he sat looking at an old Oak tree with about a 36-inch diameter trunk snapped off at the ground. “It's pretty much the same tune everybody else is singing.”
On top of all that, cleanup had to be conducted without power. It was 24 hours and counting that the club and maintenance facilities were in the dark.
That, though, was helpful to Stuedemann and his staff. Without power, there was no play at the course, so working around golfers was not an issue.
The veteran super reported that only minimal damage occurred to the course that hosts an Advocates Professional Golf Association event Sunday and Monday. He said that a few limbs pocked up the fifth green.
“It's going to take about three little six-inch plugs and that'll be about it,” said Stuedemann, knowing the playing surface avoided potentially much worse damage. “That isn't anything major to us.
“It's just all the tree damage. We saw some tree damage about three weeks ago with that one storm and this just kind of added on.”
And that bright side?
“I'm looking at this as a positive,” said Stuedemann, noting that by Tuesday afternoon the front nine was playable other than a few debris piles. “Most of these trees that came down were hiding a lot of rot. It was kind of a blessing in disguise. We didn't want to have to deal with all this work right now, but rather deal with it now than having a tree unknowingly split off and fall when we don't want it to.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!