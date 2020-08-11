JOHNSTON ON GOLF: Local courses feel brunt of damaging storm

The common refrain of tree damage and lack of power was also the case at Indian Bluff Golf Course, which was closed Tuesday morning until power was restored just after noon.

Many courses reported lots of cleanup work needed from distributed debris but were still open for play.

On a sunny Tuesday afternoon, Stuedemann and his Deere Run staff were looking at wrapping up a 10-hour day of chain-sawing, leaf blowing and cleaning up at the PGA Tour-owned property in Silvis, which was still in the dark without power.

“We lost a dozen trees, debris everywhere,” said Stuedemann as he sat looking at an old Oak tree with about a 36-inch diameter trunk snapped off at the ground. “It's pretty much the same tune everybody else is singing.”

On top of all that, cleanup had to be conducted without power. It was 24 hours and counting that the club and maintenance facilities were in the dark.

That, though, was helpful to Stuedemann and his staff. Without power, there was no play at the course, so working around golfers was not an issue.

The veteran super reported that only minimal damage occurred to the course that hosts an Advocates Professional Golf Association event Sunday and Monday. He said that a few limbs pocked up the fifth green.