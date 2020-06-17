JOHNSTON ON GOLF: McClintock new man in charge at Short Hills

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ryan McClintock spent the last few years only giving golf lessons and found himself looking for a different path for his professional career.

And he was also seeking something that was going to fit with his family life and home in LeClaire.

As it turned out, he only had to look as far as East Moline where he is now the new head golf professional at Short Hills Country Club.

“I kind of missed doing a little bit of everything instead of just doing one thing,” said the the 37-year-old McClintock of wanting to be back in a pro shop and not just on the range giving lessons.

McClintock said he hopes to inject some of his youthful energy to the membership.

“I have a passion for golf,” said McClintock, who grew up also playing basketball and baseball at Monmouth High School before playing at Western Illinois University. “I've played my whole life and I want to transfer that passion to the membership and get them out on the golf course.”

McClintock said he had some ideas to increase rounds and involvement at the club this year. But like just about everything else in 2020, some of those plans had to be curtailed.