JOHNSTON ON GOLF: McClintock new man in charge at Short Hills

Ryan McClintock spent the last few years only giving golf lessons and found himself looking for a different path for his professional career.
And he was also seeking something that was going to fit with his family life and home in LeClaire.
As it turned out, he only had to look as far as East Moline where he is now the new head golf professional at Short Hills Country Club.
“I kind of missed doing a little bit of everything instead of just doing one thing,” said the the 37-year-old McClintock of wanting to be back in a pro shop and not just on the range giving lessons.
McClintock said he hopes to inject some of his youthful energy to the membership.
“I have a passion for golf,” said McClintock, who grew up also playing basketball and baseball at Monmouth High School before playing at Western Illinois University. “I've played my whole life and I want to transfer that passion to the membership and get them out on the golf course.”
McClintock said he had some ideas to increase rounds and involvement at the club this year. But like just about everything else in 2020, some of those plans had to be curtailed.
“I was going to add a couple of events, but with all the (COVID-19) pandemic stuff, we're just going to get through this year and then hit the reset button next year with some new events,” McClintock said. “We're probably going to do a beginner and lady's league and probably do a couple of more men's stags.”
McClintock took over for Mike Downing, who left the club after the 2019 season to take a new position with the Iowa PGA.
His hiring is part of a number of changes at the club. Kee Fryxell just started as an assistant pro and Zach Anderson was hired as superintendent for Tim Gravert, who did a terrific job in East Moline before heading west to Iowa City's Finkbine Golf Course this season.
Get them involved: It seemed as if it took forever to get through the Shelter in place orders that kept most of us secluded for nearly three months as our kids finished out the school year at home.
If they are ready to get out and get some exercise this summer, maybe a viable option would be to get them involved in golf. And there are a number of options for them to either get introduced to the game or participate in a more advanced aspect.
Look into getting your kids involved in the local First Tee programs at any of the three location in the Quad-Cities. Red Hawk Golf & Learning Center in Davenport, Highland Springs Golf Course in Rock Island, and the Two Rivers YMCA in Moline all have summer programs in place for kids.
A different option is to get them on a team in the PGA Junior League or involved in tournaments on the PGA Iowa Section Pee Wee Tour or the PGA Iowa Section Junior Tour.
Call a local club or course to find out if they are hosting a Junior PGA League this summer.
