JOHNSTON ON GOLF: Palmer Hills continues growth

The move to add the putting course is seemingly a great one for the course and city. It allows for another source of revenue and caters to burgeoning business at the TBK Bank Sports Complex on the north edge of town, just minutes from Palmer Hills. Families looking for ways to spend time between games or after play of weekend tournaments will have a viable option with the putting course and redesigned driving range.

"It's been pretty well documented that the more social and shorter-time-commitment golfing opportunities are what people want," said Waddell. "People want the less time commitment and more social experiences, so that's what we're trying to provide."

That theory is even playing out at the course this year, according to Waddell. Because of COVID-19 concerns, the driving range has been scaled back with every other hitting bay blocked off by barricades.

"Even with all of that in place, our range numbers are just exploding," said Waddell. "To me, that falls into the same category as what the putting course will — people want to get some golf in but don't want that four-hour time commitment of a round of golf. This will fall right in that same category."

The heavy work on the putting course has been contracted to Landscapes Unlimited of Lincoln, Neb.