JOHNSTON ON GOLF: Still time to help Birdies For The Brave

One of the annual events that highlights the local golf calendar is Birdies For The Brave, which is held at TPC Deere Run each October.

The initiative is a national military outreach program supported by PGA Tour Charities Inc., a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, the PGA Tour and the TPC network.

It usually involves a scramble format golf event at a number of TPC courses throughout the United States, but many of those couldn't happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic that has shut down many activities since March. The Deere Run event was among those scrapped this year.

However, a complementary program is still going — but for just a short time — allowing you to help raise funds to benefit 10 nonprofit military homefront charities that are part of the initiative. An online auction that features some really nice and unique golf memorabilia runs through Sunday evening at 8 p.m.

Bids are being taken for golf equipment, autographed items, professional golf bags, stay-and-play packages at TPC network courses and many other items.

According to TPC Deere Run head pro Kevin Dean, the local facility is always proud to do its part with a golf event that funnels all proceeds to the initiative.