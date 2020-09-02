JOHNSTON ON GOLF: This guy is an ace on par-4 holes

We all know that the Quad-Cities is a hotbed for golf.
With five country clubs, TPC Deere Run and the numerous public facilities in the area, that almost goes without saying.
We obviously also have some very talented golfers from here from youngsters just starting out to those who have played their entire lives. Some of their accomplishments are remarkable.
I am amazed almost daily by the number of holes-in-one that are called into the newspaper and am envious of every one of you who scores an ace.
Skill or luck, it doesn't matter. A hole-in-one is a rare accomplishment of which to be proud.
However, one Quad-Citian has tipped the scales in a way maybe no other has. Not only does Jerry Pepping have three career aces, he has multiples aces on one par-4 hole!
On Aug. 26, Pepping popped his tee ball on the 259-yard, par-4 15th hole at Short Hills Country Club into the cup, matching a feat he first accomplished on that hole on Sept. 5, 2005.
He used his driver for both of those aces.
“I was shocked both times,” said Pepping, an attorney in Silvis. “I was pretty lucky, really.”
Ironically, he didn't see the ball go in on either albatross.
“The first one, it was in the air and looking real good, it had a little draw going in there, I said 'go in the hole,' just joking around,” he said. “When we got up there, we were looking behind the green. I saw the ball mark in the front of the green and went behind the green looking for the ball.”
He finally found it nestled in the cup.
“Ever since then whenever I hit a good shot, I say 'go in the hole,'” joked Pepping, a Short Hills member since 1998 who said his golf index is 6.0, the lowest of his life.
Lo-and-behold, despite what he says is a swing that is “a little unusual and kind of ugly to watch” it worked a second time, bucking the odds again just two days after his 62nd birthday.
America's National Hole-in-one Registry reports that between 1% and 2% of golfers get a hole-in-one in any given year. That equates to around 128,000 holes-in-one a year, some 350 a day, from the whopping 450 million rounds of golf played each year in America. That stat didn't differentiate between par 3 and par 4 holes.
If you are a low-handicapper and play 1,000 rounds in your life (an average of 25 rounds for 40 years), you have a 20% chance of making at least one hole-in-one, according to the Registry.
“It's still hard to imagine,” said Pepping, who also aced the par-3 11th hole at Short Hills in 2015. “I don't know what the odds are of that happening, but they've got to be pretty long.”
Just for reference, there has only been one hole-in-one on a par-4 hole in PGA Tour history. That belongs to Andrew Magee, who aced the 17th hole at TPC Scottsdale during the 2001 Phoenix Open.
That is among six recorded aces on par-4 holes in professional golf — including the LPGA, what is now the Korn Ferry Tour and the European Tour.
Of course, the golf gods struck back.
“The next time I played the hole after that,” Pepping said, “I got a 6.”
Three for three: This past weekend was beautiful for golf — unless you played it the way I did.
Golfers at Valley View Club in Cambridge especially enjoyed the chance to get out and they made a little bit of club history as they did. For three straight days, holes-in-one were recorded at the course and the 158-yard 5th hole was the scene for two of those.
Al Saunders started the run on Friday when he aced No. 5 using a 4-hybrid from 98 yards out. David Dalton dropped in his tee shot on the 144-yard 11th hole with a 7-iron on Saturday and Rick Koster closed the run on Sunday when his 4-hybrid found the cup on No. 5.
Bucking the odds, there were only about 200 golfers combined on the course those three days, according to information supplied by club personnel.
It was the first time in club history that aces were recorded on three consecutive days and it really shouldn't surprise anyone these three guys were involved. It was Koster's third career ace and the second for both Saunders and Dalton.
For the record, there were five holes-in-one at Valley View between July 29 and Aug. 29.
