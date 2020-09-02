JOHNSTON ON GOLF: This guy is an ace on par-4 holes

“The first one, it was in the air and looking real good, it had a little draw going in there, I said 'go in the hole,' just joking around,” he said. “When we got up there, we were looking behind the green. I saw the ball mark in the front of the green and went behind the green looking for the ball.”

He finally found it nestled in the cup.

“Ever since then whenever I hit a good shot, I say 'go in the hole,'” joked Pepping, a Short Hills member since 1998 who said his golf index is 6.0, the lowest of his life.

Lo-and-behold, despite what he says is a swing that is “a little unusual and kind of ugly to watch” it worked a second time, bucking the odds again just two days after his 62nd birthday.

America's National Hole-in-one Registry reports that between 1% and 2% of golfers get a hole-in-one in any given year. That equates to around 128,000 holes-in-one a year, some 350 a day, from the whopping 450 million rounds of golf played each year in America. That stat didn't differentiate between par 3 and par 4 holes.

If you are a low-handicapper and play 1,000 rounds in your life (an average of 25 rounds for 40 years), you have a 20% chance of making at least one hole-in-one, according to the Registry.