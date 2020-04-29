JOHNSTON ON GOLF: Time for Illinois golfers to make most of what we have for now

Pull carts not allowed to be rented by the golf courses for those lucky enough to secure a tee time?

Yes, it's going to be an adjustment for many of us abiding by those restrictions and social-distancing rules put in place by state mandates.

But, you know what? That's what we have to deal with right now and we need to buckle up and take the “glass half-full” perspective. We finally have golf back on this side of the river after it was taken from us in late March.

Be thankful we can finally get out of our houses or apartments and get in a round. It's an opportunity a lot of people — doctors, nurses and other incredible front-line personnel who have been buried under the coronavirus — may not be able to enjoy for a while.

By all indications, all of these restrictions are the starting point. If we show some responsibility and follow these rules, there is a good chance that they will be relaxed in the coming weeks and more of us can bask in the beauty of a local golf course in our home state.

Do we like having all these restrictions? Heck, no.

But it's all we have right now.

Let's live up to one of the mantras of game and police ourselves out there and play by the rules.