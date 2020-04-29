JOHNSTON ON GOLF: Time for Illinois golfers to make most of what we have for now

Ok, fellow Illinois golfers, the time is here. We finally get to enjoy the game we love in our own back yards starting on Friday.
Lush green fairways await. So do greens that should be perfect since they have had no play on them as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic that has all but shut down the state for nearly 50 days now.
A chance, finally, to get some sunshine (hopefully) and ruin a good walk (literally) as the game's function has been described.
Sure, there are plenty of restrictions tagged along with us making our return to the links on this side of the Mighty Mississippi River. And many of those restrictions may not make much sense to many of us.
If it's any consolation, those noose-tight restrictions from the state don't make it very viable for golf course owners/operators, either, as they try to survive in these turbulent times.
No more than two golfers per group?
Tee times 15 minutes apart? That allows for only eight golfers to tee off every hour and roughly equates to under 90 golfers on the course for the day, assuming generously they allow tee times from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. That's less than half of what a full tee sheet would accommodate and not helping courses create much of a revenue stream.
Riding carts not allowed except for those with physical disabilities?
Pull carts not allowed to be rented by the golf courses for those lucky enough to secure a tee time?
Yes, it's going to be an adjustment for many of us abiding by those restrictions and social-distancing rules put in place by state mandates.
But, you know what? That's what we have to deal with right now and we need to buckle up and take the “glass half-full” perspective. We finally have golf back on this side of the river after it was taken from us in late March.
Be thankful we can finally get out of our houses or apartments and get in a round. It's an opportunity a lot of people — doctors, nurses and other incredible front-line personnel who have been buried under the coronavirus — may not be able to enjoy for a while.
By all indications, all of these restrictions are the starting point. If we show some responsibility and follow these rules, there is a good chance that they will be relaxed in the coming weeks and more of us can bask in the beauty of a local golf course in our home state.
Do we like having all these restrictions? Heck, no.
But it's all we have right now.
Let's live up to one of the mantras of game and police ourselves out there and play by the rules.
Enjoy the chance to play and have some fun. It's still early in the season and we're all wanting to be out there — and hopefully will be out there as soon as we can.
But remember, it's the only game in town. So be a good steward, follow the restrictions (as silly as they might be) and not ruin it for everyone else.
Hopefully, like our games, the circumstances surrounding being able to play have to get better as the summer approaches.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!