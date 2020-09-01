JOHNSTON ON GOLF: Want to play Deere Run as one of the PGA Tour's stars? Now you can

I have not yet seen the game, but staffer Bobby Metcalf has played a few rounds on Deere Run and gives it a thumbs up. He said it is very realistic and authentic.

And that's because the Deere Run staff — including Dean and Deere Run general manager Todd Hajduk — put in the effort to make that happen as part of the process of bringing D.A. Weibring's design to a different life.

“We had a lot of legwork that we assisted with on the back end of the game as far as what the golf course looks like in real life vs. how it's portrayed in the video game,” said Dean. “So it's pretty neat to kind of work with them and say 'that tree there is a little bit bigger,' 'that cart path wraps around this way,' and 'the bunker shape on that one is a little different.' It was fun to be a part of.”

And it could also be a boon for the club. Like the old adage goes: Any publicity is good publicity.

“We're all pretty excited about this,” said Dean. “We're lucky and happy to be one of the golf courses that gets to be featured in the game. Hopefully it draws some rounds our way.”