JOHNSTON ON GOLF: Want to play Deere Run as one of the PGA Tour's stars? Now you can

We have been fortunate to see some the best golfers in the world in action at the John Deere Classic over the years no matter where the tournament was being played.
Tom Watson, Lee Trevino, Payne Stewart, Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Jason Day, Vijay Singh, Bubba Watson, three-time champ Steve Stricker, adopted Quad-Citian Zach Johnson, et al. The list goes on and on.
Well, how would you like a chance to see Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and other big-name players test their games at TPC Deere Run?
Slow down. Don't run to your computers and start ordering tickets for the 2021 John Deere Classic at the thought of that proposition.
But you can head to your computer or video game consoles and see how any of those guys might fare in the newest golf video game that has been released by the 2K franchise in cooperation with HB Studios.
TPC Deere Run is one of 15 PGA Tour-connected courses to be featured in the PGA Tour 2K21 game that recently dropped.
The game has been developed for use on most gaming consoles including PlayStation, X-Box and Nintendo Switch.
“It should be neat to see the golf course in that kind of game play and to be able to play it as some of the newer PGA Tour players as well,” said Kevin Dean, Deere Run head golf professional.
The PGA Tour-owned Deere Run facility is among the licensed TPC courses featured in the game alongside such iconic layouts as TPC Sawgrass, TPC Scottsdale, the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Golf Resort, East Lake Golf Club (where this week's Tour Championship is being contested), Riviera Country Club, Quail Hollow Club and Atlantic Beach Country Club. The other TPC courses in the game are TPC Boston, TPC Louisiana, TPC River Highlands, TPC San Antonio, TPC Southwind, TPC Summerlin, and TPC Twin Cities.
According to PR material for the game, each course took several months for the golf-fanatic developers at HB Studios to build, and it started by partnering with Terra Imaging to capture and process detailed aerial drone footage of each one. The drones captured nearly every real-life detail of these intricate courses, down to one centimeter of accuracy, and then converted the data to 3D images for HB Studios developers to re-create in-game. This process ensures that players feel every break in the green and elevated tee box that PGA Tour professionals face in real tournaments.
“Our goal is to make the PGA TOUR 2K21 in-game TPC course re-creations as detailed as possible, so it feels like you’re actually playing the course alongside top PGA Tour pros,” said Shaun West, senior producer at HB Studios in a recent release. “To see professionals play these courses on TV, and then watch each come to life as playable courses within the game, is an incredibly cool process to see. We’re excited for our fans to be able to experience it as well.”
I have not yet seen the game, but staffer Bobby Metcalf has played a few rounds on Deere Run and gives it a thumbs up. He said it is very realistic and authentic.
And that's because the Deere Run staff — including Dean and Deere Run general manager Todd Hajduk — put in the effort to make that happen as part of the process of bringing D.A. Weibring's design to a different life.
“We had a lot of legwork that we assisted with on the back end of the game as far as what the golf course looks like in real life vs. how it's portrayed in the video game,” said Dean. “So it's pretty neat to kind of work with them and say 'that tree there is a little bit bigger,' 'that cart path wraps around this way,' and 'the bunker shape on that one is a little different.' It was fun to be a part of.”
And it could also be a boon for the club. Like the old adage goes: Any publicity is good publicity.
“We're all pretty excited about this,” said Dean. “We're lucky and happy to be one of the golf courses that gets to be featured in the game. Hopefully it draws some rounds our way.”
Big numbers: Speaking of drawing rounds. While this has been an unusual golf season in Illinois, it has also been a bountiful one for Deere Run despite a late start caused by course closures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dean reported that the pace picked up exponentially at Deere Run. That included a record number of July rounds as Dean reported over 4,600 rounds were booked in the month. The course has recorded anywhere from roughly 12,000 to 15,000 rounds a year.
Of course, those numbers were aided by the fact the course was not closed down for two weeks before and during the annual John Deere Classic, which was not contested this year. Still, that's huge for the facility and shows that people were ready to get out of their houses when the courses in Illinois were re-opened.
