JOHNSTON ON GOLF: What a Tour season it was; and the next one could top it

In just a few minutes, I am going to get something off my chest regarding the PGA Tour season that just finished on Monday with Dustin Johnson's impressive stretch run.
First, though, the PGA Tour needs to be congratulated for doing something that very few people — including me — thought could be done. Tour officials found a way to revive the Tour season that was shut down in March by the COVID-19 pandemic and played a majority of the remaining campaign in order to play out the FedEx Cup race and crown Johnson as its big winner.
While the Tour season took on a much different look and feel when it returned to the fairways in mid-June, it figured out a way to move from coast to coast and only be inflicted with a handful of positive coronavirus cases as the final 14 tournaments played out.
Here in the Quad-Cities, we know first-hand that a lot of things changed on the Tour front. The 50th anniversary John Deere Classic was canceled this summer and is now scheduled to be celebrated in July 2021. Fans were not allowed at any tournament since the Tour restarted in June. Players were all but sequestered in cities when they did play.
Somehow, it all worked without any major shanks.
And now the 2020-21 season is beginning this week with the Safeway Open in Napa, Calif. It portends to be a very full and aggressive schedule with 50 tournaments between now and next August, including the JDC in the second week of July at TPC Deere Run.
But as we get into the 2020-21 season, there are still two major events to be played that should be part of the 2019-20 schedule. The U.S. Open at Winged Foot in New York is next week and the Masters is scheduled for November — both events that were postponed from earlier in the year as part of the 2019-20 schedule.
Instead, both are considered to be part of the 2020-21 schedule and part of that increased number of tournaments.
With that being said, it sure would have been fun to see how those two events might have affected the just completed season and any of its 2020 award winners and FedEx Cup champ.
The way Johnson bounced back from consecutive rounds of 80 at The Memorial in July, he deserved to win the FedEx Cup championship.
But, the question looms. … “What if?”
What if, say, Justin Thomas wins both of the two delayed majors? He won three times in 18 starts this season and logged 10 Top 10 finishes and 13 Top 25s in his 15 made cuts. His wins were impressive, coming at the Sony Tournament of Champions and the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in early August. While his next three tournaments only netted a best finish of T25 at the BMW Championship in Chicago, he is coming off a T2 at last week's Tour Championship.
Thomas was named the PGA of America Player of the Year on Tuesday, topping Jon Rahm in the points-based award.
Still if the Masters was played in April as scheduled and the U.S. Open followed in June and Thomas outplayed DJ in both of those, the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta may have taken on a different complexion. Had Johnson had to play from behind instead of having the advantage of the handicapped lead starting the 30-man event, maybe, just maybe, the season could have finished with a twist.
Does it matter?
Not really.
But it is intriguing to think of what could have been.
We were all thankful for what was salvaged of the 2019-20 season. DJ, Thomas, Rahm, Webb Simpson, Collin Morikawa and others provided terrific entertainment. And it was much needed as we tried to deal with the consternation brought on by the pandemic.
It was a great season. And we now have six majors to enjoy in the next 12 months.
