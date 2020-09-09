JOHNSTON ON GOLF: What a Tour season it was; and the next one could top it

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In just a few minutes, I am going to get something off my chest regarding the PGA Tour season that just finished on Monday with Dustin Johnson's impressive stretch run.

First, though, the PGA Tour needs to be congratulated for doing something that very few people — including me — thought could be done. Tour officials found a way to revive the Tour season that was shut down in March by the COVID-19 pandemic and played a majority of the remaining campaign in order to play out the FedEx Cup race and crown Johnson as its big winner.

While the Tour season took on a much different look and feel when it returned to the fairways in mid-June, it figured out a way to move from coast to coast and only be inflicted with a handful of positive coronavirus cases as the final 14 tournaments played out.

Here in the Quad-Cities, we know first-hand that a lot of things changed on the Tour front. The 50th anniversary John Deere Classic was canceled this summer and is now scheduled to be celebrated in July 2021. Fans were not allowed at any tournament since the Tour restarted in June. Players were all but sequestered in cities when they did play.

Somehow, it all worked without any major shanks.