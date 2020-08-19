Johnston: Q-C could be a big player in Advocates Tour

When the Advocates Professional Golf Association Tour descended on TPC Deere Run this week, it was for a quick visit as a fill-in tournament on a messed up 2020 schedule.
When the APGA Tour left on Monday evening after the 36-hole event, it was with a different perspective of the Quad-Cities and the home of the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic.
Everyone involved was left wondering where the relationship between the two entities might be headed. Could there be a future together after a successful first tournament here?
“We're hopeful that is going to be the outcome,” said Cole Smith, executive director of the APGA Tour and Advocates Foundation looking ahead to a potential Q-C return as part of what could be a tour schedule that includes up to a dozen 36-hole tournaments.
Kevin Dean, TPC Deere Run head golf pro, was quick with his response about the desire to have the APGA back at the course.
“Absolutely,” he said. “I think if we can find the right timing on the schedule and spacing out some of the events that we have like the NAIA National Tournament (in May), the JDC (in July) … this would be a relationship we'd like to build.”
So, while this week's visit was a hastily prepared stop that ended with great results, it may not be the last time the APGA is at Deere Run.
“It came off spectacularly,” Smith said. “We're so appreciative of having the partnership with the PGA Tour and their ability to make the arrangements for us to play at TPC Deere Run.
“The course was in fantastic shape, Kevin Dean and the management staff really rolled out the red carpet for us, and our players really enjoyed the challenge of competing at this event.”
Those competing here in the Quad-Cities were also quick to admit this would be a great venue to have on the APGA calendar on an annual basis.
“For sure, yes, 100%,” said Tim O'Neal, this week's runner-up, of wanting to see the APGA back here again. “This is an unbelievable course; I love it. I watched (the JDC) on TV. This is definitely going on my favorites list.”
O'Neal, a veteran golfer who has played all over the country in his 48 years, said this tour has a place for an expanded role in the golf scene and not just for minorities such as himself.
“This is great for those guys coming up who may not have sponsors,” said O'Neal, who used the 12-year-old tour to springboard to status on what is now known as the Korn Ferry Tour — the Triple-A level of play that feeds the PGA Tour. “It's a terrific tour that helps guys who are trying to make it, but don't have a lot of backing.”
The goal of the APGA Tour is “to bring greater diversity to the game of golf.” That showed this week with a large majority of golfers being minorities.
But another arm of the Advocate Foundation focuses on helping inner-city youth and organizations that serve those kids. Smith said that is a huge part of the tournament that the Deere Run stop replaced. When at Harborside International in Chicago, Smith said there are programs to reach kids in the city.
He said it would be possible to still have the youth-oriented events in Chicago and the golf tournament at Deere Run.
Shoot, get the 1st Tee involved and bring some of those symposiums and clinics to Deere Run as are done during the JDC. Instead of just a two-day golf tournament, make it an extended visit that is more than just golf for the 75 or so players who tee it up.
While just a small tour that many haven't heard or know about, with the right positioning, the APGA could easily morph into a feeder tour for the Korn Ferry Tour as part of the PGA Tour structure.
Many of the guys playing here have some status on the feeder tours — the Korn Ferry Tour, Mackenzie Tour (in Canada), PGA Tour LatinoAmerica, or PGA Tour-China. Those guys have some serious game and could be a round or two away from the Tour.
The APGA already has sponsorship commitments with the PGA Tour, Lexus, Farmer's Insurance (a PGA Tour partner) and Nestle.
Smith admits that the APGA is seeking an expanded role in the golf landscape with the Tour.
“We’ve got the ear of Jay Monahan and his staff,” said Smith of the PGA Tour commissioner. “They are looking at doing things with us, potentially.”
And that could eventually lead to another burgeoning tournament at TPC Deere Run.
