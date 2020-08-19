Johnston: Q-C could be a big player in Advocates Tour

“It came off spectacularly,” Smith said. “We're so appreciative of having the partnership with the PGA Tour and their ability to make the arrangements for us to play at TPC Deere Run.

“The course was in fantastic shape, Kevin Dean and the management staff really rolled out the red carpet for us, and our players really enjoyed the challenge of competing at this event.”

Those competing here in the Quad-Cities were also quick to admit this would be a great venue to have on the APGA calendar on an annual basis.

“For sure, yes, 100%,” said Tim O'Neal, this week's runner-up, of wanting to see the APGA back here again. “This is an unbelievable course; I love it. I watched (the JDC) on TV. This is definitely going on my favorites list.”

O'Neal, a veteran golfer who has played all over the country in his 48 years, said this tour has a place for an expanded role in the golf scene and not just for minorities such as himself.

“This is great for those guys coming up who may not have sponsors,” said O'Neal, who used the 12-year-old tour to springboard to status on what is now known as the Korn Ferry Tour — the Triple-A level of play that feeds the PGA Tour. “It's a terrific tour that helps guys who are trying to make it, but don't have a lot of backing.”