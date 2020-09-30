JOHNSTON: Saying goodbye to Hawthorn Ridge

Flint was among the final men's league group to play on Wednesday. Others trekked to the course for one final round. One Hawthorn regular, Bob Stockham, played 45 holes on Wednesday to say goodbye to the facility.

The one thing Flint is glad to know is that the land will apparently not be returned to farmland. That was one stipulation Baker had in the sale. What it becomes has not been made public yet by the local businessman taking it over.

There is plenty of speculation as to what might happen to the property and some even hold out hope that it remains a golf course as there are some zoning issues to be worked out.

Still, the memories of it being a highly-rated golf course that drew thousands of players from across the Midwest and served the Mercer County area so well may be all that are left for the golfing public.

But those memories are special — just like the course was for so many years under Warwick’s watchful eye.

“For me as a kid, I didn’t realize what had dropped in my lap,” said Matt Ewing, the 1984 Illinois High School Association individual state golf champion who led the then Aledo Green Dragons to the state title that year.