July 12, 2004: Morgan a 'happy chappy' despite British snub

(The Quad-City Times is rerunning some of Don Doxsie's most memorable columns from the past. This column originally appeared in the Times on July 12, 2004.)
SILVIS, Ill. — John E. Morgan said the "E" stands for Edward.
But there were times Sunday afternoon when it just easily could have stood for Emotional, Energetic, Exciting, Elated, Enthusiastic and eventually, Euphoric.
Then, a little more than an hour after the final putt fell in the John Deere Classic, it might have changed to Extremely glum.
That's when they told Morgan, who happens to be British, that he hadn't really won a slot in the British Open.
PGA Tour officials apparently misinterpreted the rules. They thought that since Mark Hensby turned down the British Open berth that goes to the winner of the JDC that it could be handed down to Morgan, who lost to Hensby in a two-hole playoff.
In his post-match news conference, Morgan had pronounced himself "one happy chappy." He said he felt like a winner even though he had lost. He said he was "out with the fairies and the moon."
Then he found out he wasn't going home to England to play in the event he grew up dreaming about.
"I can't do anything about it. I'm not going to get pissed off,'' he said. "It's just one of those things. I don't have a say in it.
"It would have been lovely to go over there while I'm playing well," he added. "It would have been a chance to turn a few more heads."
Morgan turned plenty of them Sunday. With his cap turned backward, he stepped up and hit shots quickly and boldly, then unabashedly celebrated them with a swashbuckling style.
The 26-year-old pro, a distant 236th on the PGA money list entering the JDC, hadn't spent much time on the leaderboard during the tournament. But he birdied four of the last five holes and suddenly appeared at the top of the board, tied with Hensby at 16 under.
After forging the tie with a 30-foot putt on No. 18, he thrust his fist in the air, did it again, did a little dance, pumped his fist again, kissed his ball and thrust his fist in the air a couple more times. It was a five-thruster.
"My emotions were going wild," he said. "I felt like breaking down on 17. When I made the putt at 18, it finished me off. I went nuts."
Morgan credited his caddy — former kick-boxing champion Nick Lane — with giving him "spot-on" advice and keeping him from spinning completely out of control.
"I felt like a jockey, holding the reins, trying to hold him back," Lane said. "I just told him to drink water, breathe deeply and don't race ahead. There's no sense in sprinting to the next hole. Just stay back with me, and we'll get there."
Somewhere along the ride, the fans at Deere Run adopted Morgan.
Of course, what's not to like? This guy has more personality than most of his fellow pros put together.
He loves music and owns guitars used by The Rolling Stones and Guns 'N' Roses. He overcame dyslexia as a kid and was diagnosed with epilepsy five years ago.
The middle name, Edward, is kind of boring, but he also answers to Muggsy, Morgy and Blue, a nickname he picked up when he dyed his hair blue on a bet at the B.C. Open.
"You can call me anything you want,'' he said. "I've got a lot of names."
And there's that crazy cap. Morgan plays with it turned around the proper way some of the time, but he turned it backward for a while in the third round Saturday and strung together a few birdies.
"Today when I came out, everyone was yelling, 'Come on, Blue, put your rally cap on,' " Morgan said. "So I put it on (backward) before the first hole."
The fans loved it, loved the panache, loved the lack of restraint, loved him.
And he loved them.
"They're amazing, absolutely amazing," he said of the fans. "I couldn't have done this without them. On that last putt to get to 16, I knew if I made it they would go absolutely nuts.
"You want the fans to go crazy," he added. "You just want everything to go absolutely nuts. And it did. It was brilliant, definitely the best golfing thing of my career so far."
After finishing at 16 under, Morgan had to wait for 12 golfers behind him, including Hensby, to finish. He signed a few autographs, mingled with his newfound friends, hit a few balls on the driving range, then went back out for the playoff.
He made a challenging 8-foot par putt on the first hole, emphatically pointing at the hole after sinking it. But on the par-3 16th hole, he missed the green, popped his second shot into the sand, then almost holed out from the bunker.
"If it had gone in, I would have gone absolutely haywire," Morgan said. "I think I would have done somersaults in the bunker."
Hensby parred the hole to win, then surprised Morgan by rejecting the British bid.
When Morgan still thought he was going to England, he admitted he didn't have the slightest idea how he would get there.
"No bloody clue right now," he said. "I don't give two hoots about how I get there. When I get there, I'll get there. I'll still be on Cloud 9 when I do."
Cloud 9 crashed a little while later when the phone call from England came through.
Morgan said all the right things, but you could see the hurt.
But even without the British berth, this is a turning point in his career. He has won about as much money playing golf this year as his father has working the docks back in Portishead, England. His earnings on the PGA Tour total only $10,302, and he's made another $11,978 on the Nationwide Tour.
As he was hanging around the media center after his news conference, he had to borrow a few bucks from Lane.
He'll be a lot better off and feel a lot better when he cashes his second-place check for $410,400.
Chances are, he'll come back around to the comments he made immediately after his round.
"I'm very, very proud of myself and very proud of everybody that supported me,'' he said. "This is really breath-taking stuff."
