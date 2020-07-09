July 12, 2004: Morgan a 'happy chappy' despite British snub

"You want the fans to go crazy," he added. "You just want everything to go absolutely nuts. And it did. It was brilliant, definitely the best golfing thing of my career so far."

After finishing at 16 under, Morgan had to wait for 12 golfers behind him, including Hensby, to finish. He signed a few autographs, mingled with his newfound friends, hit a few balls on the driving range, then went back out for the playoff.

He made a challenging 8-foot par putt on the first hole, emphatically pointing at the hole after sinking it. But on the par-3 16th hole, he missed the green, popped his second shot into the sand, then almost holed out from the bunker.

"If it had gone in, I would have gone absolutely haywire," Morgan said. "I think I would have done somersaults in the bunker."

Hensby parred the hole to win, then surprised Morgan by rejecting the British bid.

When Morgan still thought he was going to England, he admitted he didn't have the slightest idea how he would get there.

"No bloody clue right now," he said. "I don't give two hoots about how I get there. When I get there, I'll get there. I'll still be on Cloud 9 when I do."