Michael Kim had to work overtime on his 25th birthday. The 14-hour day turned out to be quite profitable.
Thanks to four straight closing birdies and five in the last six holes, including a 10-footer at the difficult par-4 18th, Kim seized control of the 48th John Deere Classic on Saturday at TPC Deere Run.
With a first-round 63 and back-to-back 64s, Kim is at 22-under par and has a five-stroke cushion over Bronson Burgoon going into today's final round.
"Coming into the day I kind of told myself, it's your birthday, just try and have a stress-free day as possible," Kim said. "I'm very satisfied with the score I shot today."
Kim can become the 22nd player to make the JDC his first win on the PGA Tour. He'd also secure a two-year exemption and a spot into week's Open Championship at Carnoustie.
Coming into the week, Kim was ranked 473rd in the world and had missed five of his last six cuts. His career low round on the PGA Tour was 64 in 254 rounds.
Kim has made 25 birdies and just three bogeys. He's hit 35 of 42 fairways and 47 of 54 greens through 54 holes.
"I'm just feeling a lot more confident over my tee shots, which have been a problem for me the last couple years," Kim said. "So any time I feel comfortable with my tee shots, I'm pretty stress-free and can have a good time out there."
Born in South Korea and a former college standout at California-Berkeley, Kim arrived at the golf course before 7 a.m. to complete just one hole in his second round.
He dropped a shot at the 18th, but still held a three-shot advantage.
With a 2 hour and 33 minute weather delay, Kim didn't tee off in the third round until 2 p.m. Another weather stoppage of 79 minutes resulted in Kim not finishing until after 8:20 p.m.
"I'm comfortable going in and going out with delays," Kim said. "I felt good."
Kim was 2 under after 12 holes in his third round.
Then he went on a birdie binge. He birdied 13 and then drilled a 20-footer at 15 followed by a 15-footer at 16.
After making a 4 at the par-5 17th, Kim carved an iron shot from the intermediate rough at 18 to within 10 feet. He converted the putt.
"It was playing pretty tricky right until that last break with the storm," Kim said. "After that, the wind kind of really died down. Greens were still soft.
Kim is 18 holes from changing his lease on life. He's seen players he competed against on the junior level already have success on the PGA Tour like Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Xavier Schauffele.
He can join that club this evening. Kim and Burgoon are the last pairing out at 12:35 p.m.
"I've got a decent sized lead, but a lot can happen in 18 holes," Kim said. "I'm going to have to stay sharp and keep focused."
Of the five players within eight strokes of Kim, Matt Jones (16 under) and Andres Romero (14 under) are the only ones to win on the PGA Tour.
Jones has just one win, the 2014 Shell Houston Open, and Romero hasn't won since the Zurich Classic in 2008.
Burgoon, Harold Varner III (15 under) and Sam Ryder (14 under) are all seeking a first win.
"A lot of these guys have won at different levels," Burgoon said. "The PGA Tour obviously is a different deal."
Jones has had rounds of 68, 63 and 66. He'll be in the penultimate group with Varner III at 12:26 p.m. today.
Jones has needed only 48 putts in the last 36 holes.
"I haven't been able to make those par putts to keep a round going or make a birdie to get a round going," Jones said. "I've definitely done that this week, and hopefully there is another round in me."
Romero had a third-round 64. He's trying to get into the British Open at Carnoustie, a place he held the lead after 70 holes in 2007 before a double bogey, bogey finish led to him missing the playoff with Padraig Harrington and Sergio Garcia.
"I always have the dream of going back to Carnoustie, so it's going to be a little bit of pressure," Romero said. "I think I'm going to handle it."