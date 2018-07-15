Michael Kim had some restless nights of sleep this weekend. He slept for only about three hours Friday night and four hours Saturday.
By 4:30 a.m. Sunday, he was wide awake and passed the eight-plus hours until his tee time watching the men's Wimbledon final and the World Cup.
"I probably ran through a million different scenarios of how this day was going to pan out," Kim said. "It wasn't all confidence with the season that I've had."
But for four days at the John Deere Classic, Kim had no equal.
The 25-year-old blistered TPC Deere Run to a 72-hole scoring record of 27-under par and an eight-stroke victory for his maiden win on the PGA Tour.
Kim, the first international-born winner of the JDC since John Senden in 2006, finished the week with rounds of 63, 64, 64 and 66 for a 257 total. It eclipsed the 26-under par Steve Stricker shot in his 2010 victory.
"He took himself to the next level this weekend," Kim's caddie Andrew Gundersen said. "He really put it all together."
Born in South Korea and a standout at California-Berkeley, Kim earned a winner's check of $1,044,000 and secured a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour. It also earned him a trip to this week's Open Championship at Carnoustie and an invitation to next spring's Masters.
"This really frees him up," Gundersen said. "This should build his confidence even more, and I expect better things in the future."
Kim took any suspense out of the final round with three straight birdies out of the chute to extend a five-shot margin to seven.
He drained a 13-footer at No. 1, a 15-footer at No. 2 and poured in a 24-footer at the par-3 third.
At the nine-hole turn, Kim had a nine-shot advantage.
"Going into the back nine, unless he had an absolute torrential meltdown, which he wasn't going to, we were all playing for second," playing partner and tournament runner-up Bronson Burgoon said.
Kim buried a 21-foot birdie at the 16th and did the Hulk Hogan "Can you hear me?" celebration.
"At that point, I felt like I had a pretty good grasp on the tournament," Kim said.
Kim played the last 29 holes without a bogey.
He dropped only three shots for the week as he led the field in putting (106 putts for 72 holes) and was among the leaders in fairways hit (46 of 56) and greens in regulation (60 of 72).
"That's the first week I've ever seen him pouring everything in," said Gundersen, who has been on his bag for 4 1/2 years. "His putter was so hot."
Kim did it on relatively little sleep and a difficult 18-hole course to walk in humid conditions.
"I was just running on fumes the entire day," he said. "I was literally just counting down the holes I had left."
Kim had trouble keeping his heart rate down in his hotel room Saturday night thinking about a five-stroke lead and what was at stake for his career.
"I was looking up on the Internet how to slow your heart rate down," Kim said. "All it tells you is to take deep breaths. Well, I've been taking deep breaths for like 30 minutes and it isn't slowing down.
"It was just a case, 'Get me to the golf course, just let the time go.' Watching the World Cup and Wimbledon kind of helped take my mind off what was going to happen or what was going to go on today."
Kim received some words of encouragement in a text message from Zach Johnson on Saturday night. Kim shares the same agency with Johnson and played in his annual foundation golf tournament earlier in the week in Cedar Rapids.
"All the things that he said were going through my head the entire day," Kim said.
As Kim reached the finishing hole, he could enjoy the walk with an eight-shot lead.
Before hitting his birdie putt, Kim spotted his parents on the large videoboard showing the CBS television feed. His parents, Sun and Yun, along with older brother Richard came in from San Diego on a red-eye flight to surprise him.
"He was totally caught off guard," Gundersen said.
"It made that two-putt on 18 that much harder," Kim said, "but just super happy that they're here."
Kim and his family boarded the charter jet Sunday night for the Open Championship.
Fighting for a spot in the FedEx Cup playoffs and his PGA Tour card at the start of the tournament, the win opens many doors for Kim.
Ranked 473rd in the Official World Golf Rankings entering the week, Kim will play in at least two of the next three major championships and vaults to 56th in the FedEx Cup standings.
He joins Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger and Xavier Schauffele as members of the high school graduating class of 2011 to win on the PGA Tour.
"To be sitting here with the trophy, I'm just at a loss for words," Kim said. "I think I made the right career choice."