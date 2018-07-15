Michael Kim had a birthday weekend he won't ever forget.
A day after turning 25, Kim etched his name into the John Deere Classic record book and changed his lease on life.
Kim became the 22nd player to make the Quad-Cities golf tournament his first win on the PGA Tour Sunday with an eight-shot triumph over Francesco Molinari, Joel Dahmen, Sam Ryder and Bronson Burgoon at TPC Deere Run.
His 27-under par total of 257 set a tournament scoring record. So too did his margin of victory.
In the ceremony award, Kim kissed the bronze buck trophy.
"I hope I don't wake up tomorrow and this was just a dream," Kim said.
After Deere & Co. chairman and chief executive officer Sam Allen presented Kim with a check for $1,044,000, Kim called it "the best birthday present I've ever gotten."
"What an incredible feeling that was walking up the 18th hole knowing I had it in the bag," Kim said.
As he walked off the 18th green, Kim was hugged by his parents -- Sun and Yun Kim -- along with older brother Richard. They took a red-eye flight from San Diego and arrived at the golf course just after Kim teed off Sunday to surprise him.
"My parents didn't want to miss his first (win)," Richard said. "It was incredible that we were able to see this happen."
The victory gives Kim a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour, a trip to this week's Open Championship in Scotland and an invitation to next year's Masters tournament in Augusta, Ga.
Kim joins Jordan Spieth, Brian Harman and Bryson DeChambeau as players in the last six years to make this tournament their first PGA Tour win.
"It's been a relatively tough, stressful year coming into the week," Kim said. "I was just trying to fight for a job for next year, but this sets me up really nice for the (upcoming) FedEx playoffs.
"I'm super excited for the rest of the season and my career."
