Andrew Landry is putting his game on repeat.

Landry shot 6-under 65 in the second round of the John Deere Classic, his second straight 65 to enter the weekend at 12-under par, one shot back of leader Jhonattan Vegas at TPC Deere Run.

"It was pretty carbon copy," Landry said. "I felt like (Thursday) I was actually flawless when it game to ball-striking. I think I maybe hit one little bit of a bad shot, and it wasn't even really that bad of a shot."

Landry went out Friday on the back 9 at 4-under 32, then birdied the first three holes of the front 9 to move into a tie atop the leaderboard.

That lead didn't last long after Landry's only blemish of the tournament so far came on No. 6. After hitting his tee shot right into the rough, Landry was blocked by a tree and ended up hitting a 5-iron only 11 yards and had to scramble from there to make bogey.

"I actually had a perfect lie, and I hit it really good in the face," Landry said. "I think I just tried to hit it too low, and what happened was the ball just kind of got stuck in the grass and never really got high enough to come out. It was kind of one of those deals where you can't keep it too low but you can't keep it too high."

Other than that, Landry didn't have too many complaints after 13 birdies and just one bogey in the first 36 holes.

"I played really, really good golf today," he said. "I've been hitting the ball very, very well all year long. I'm top 10 in driving accuracy right now, and that's a good stat to be in. The putter has just kind of been letting me down all year long, and it seems to be working good the past two days."

The flat stick has been much improved this week for Landry. He entered the tournament ranked 175th in strokes gained putting but is ninth this week.

Landry is 15 months removed from his only Tour win at the Valero Texas Open and feels his game is in a similar spot this week.

"Here we go," he said. "We're in the final group on Saturday, and we'll just try to keep it going and keep the foot on the gas."

