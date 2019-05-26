Bryan Lemkau's second Quad-City Amateur golf title wasn't nearly as easy as it may have looked on the scoreboard at Emeis Golf Course on Sunday.
Lemkau rode a hot finish to a 1-under 71 to finish the 54-hole tournament with a 6-under par 210 total and a seven-stroke victory. It also continued a streak of strong play and top finishes for him in the Q-C's signature event.
What was shaping up to be a shootout with Joe Demory as the two were tied at 5-under 139 with a six-stroke cushion on the field entering the final round almost didn't happen.
“I woke up this morning with some really bad neck pain and back pain; I was thinking about withdrawing before I teed off,” Lemkau said. “Thankfully we got a little delay (because of weather ahead of the 9 a.m. shotgun start) and I got in a little more stretching, got another token and hit some more balls and figured out a swing I could hit and somewhat rely on.”
That swing worked enough to get him in position to allow his short game to carry the day in which he carded five birdies to offset four bogeys. His 71 was his third straight under-par round following 70 and 69, and allowed him to outdistance Demory (71-68-78—217), four-time Q-C Am champ Ben Peters (70-76-71—217) and Matt Solis (75-71-71—217).
Those 1-under 71s were the top championship flight scores of the day.
“He did a great job and played great,” Demory said of Lemkau, his Sunday playing partner and fellow former St. Ambrose golf standout.
But it took Demory having some issues and Lemkau's strong finish that skewed the perception of the tournament.
“I was just one down at the turn,” said Demory, who had a 1-over 37 on the front side with two bogeys and a birdie on No. 6 as Lemkau had two birdies on 5 and 6 that followed bogeys on 3 and 4.
On that back side, however, Demory said he ran into hazard issues and carded five bogeys in a back-nine 41.
Lemkau, who bogeyed the par-5 12th, finished with three birdies in his last five holes, gaining strokes on Nos. 15, 17 and 18 to offset a bogey on No. 16.
“Bryan just separated himself down the the stretch,” said Demory, who is still looking for his first Q-C Am title after being in contention seemingly every year he plays. “It was still fun.”
Rios wins seniors: Not being able to play in Friday's first round of the championship flight paid off for Greg Rios as he won his first Senior Flight title in his first start on the 50-and-over set.
Being relegated to weekend play when he couldn't fit in Friday's round around his teaching job at Davenport West High School, the 51-year-old Rios carded rounds of 72-75—146 to beat Dave Waugh (76-72—148) who rode a hot putter to the best Sunday Senior round. Dave Holmes (75-76—151), Kirk Trede (76-76—152) and Bob Moeller (77-77—154) rounded out the top five.
“I would have rather played three rounds,” said Rios, who like many others hasn't been able to get in golf mode yet this spring. “I would have hacked, but I would have rather done that. … I'm surprised I scored as well as I did.”