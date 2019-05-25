After two taxing rounds at a wet Emeis Golf Course, former St. Ambrose University teammates Bryan Lemkau and Joe Demory have set up a potential Sunday showdown for the 2019 Quad City Amateur title.
The former Fighting Bees have created come separation at the top of the leaderboard of the 54-hole championship flight. Lemkau carded rounds of 70-69 and Demory answered with 71-68 as they are tied at 139 and have a six-stroke cushion on the field.
They will be in today's final group with reigning Iowa Class 4A state champion Matthew Garside (73-72—145) off the first tee when the final round shotgun start commences at 9 a.m. Former QC Am champ Ben Peters (70-76—146), Matt Solis (75-71—146), Jack Vercautren (73-73—146) and Brent Haydon (73-73—146) are the closest pursuers.
Because of the potential for rain later in the day, Emeis head golf professional Ron Thrapp decided to alter the final round in hopes of getting it completed.
Both leaders said they would have preferred later tee times, which is the norm for this annual gathering that also doubles as a Quad City Amateur Tour event. Time to recuperate a little bit would have been welcome for the 30-somethings. Friday's first round was played without carts because of the wet conditions and both said that changed the dynamic of the event.
“There was no way I could have played an early shotgun this morning,” lamented Demory after his Saturday round that was just his fourth handicap round of the season. “I felt terrible. There was no way I was hitting the ball at 7:30 a.m.”
Lemkau admitted he has been playing a little bit more than Demory and was in a little better golf shape, but he still felt the affects of the “soupy” course, Friday's walking and the tough track even with the game being ball-in-hand because of the muddy conditions.
“I just love playing,” said Lemkau, lamenting the length of the rough. “It was still challenging even though we were playing the ball up.”
Both Lemkau and Demory said they have their putters to thank for having them at the top of the 38-man championship pack.
“Of the good drives I hit in the fairways, I capitalized and made a few birdies coming down the stretch,” said Lemkau. “That rough was insanely close to impossible. Of the holes I missed the fairways, it was a scramble to make par. ... I was in good position at times and made some putts.”
Demory said that he has carded eight birdies in the first two rounds. “My putter's been good both rounds. Honestly, I have been making the comebackers and made a lot of putts for par when I've been chipping.”