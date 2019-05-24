There are two familiar names at the top of the leaderboard after the opening round of the Quad-City Amateur golf tournament.
Bryan Lemkau and Ben Peters each turned in a 2-under 70 Friday at Emeis Golf Course to share the overnight lead. Lemkau has finished second on three occasions and third a year ago at the Amateur. Peters, a past champion, was fourth at last year's three-round event.
Joe Lemory and former Clinton High School standout Jake Luett shot 71 and 72, respectively. Reigning Iowa Class 4A state champion Matthew Garside of Bettendorf is among four players who posted a 73.
There were 38 players to tee it up in the championship flight, half of which broke 80.
The second round is scheduled for Saturday, and the final round takes place Sunday. Seniors, Super Seniors, Women's and Men's Flights begin play Saturday.