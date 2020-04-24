Like other local small businesses, golf courses need our help

OK, we learned this week that Illinois golf courses will be able to open this Friday after being shut down by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That’s great news not only for golfers in the state, but also for golf course owners and operators.
The question looms, though, if it will even be worth opening considering the state-mandated restrictions attached to the openings.
When I saw that one of the restrictions was no riding carts, my first thought was that will probably cut in half — at least — the number of players hitting the links. Golfers who walk for their rounds are minimal anymore and cart rentals are a huge part of the revenue stream for public facilities.
I hate to think how few players will want to walk a round at TPC Deere Run or Fyre Lake Golf Course, where there are some long hauls between greens and tees.
In the past month, revenue streams at golf courses have been taking big hits across the board. While facilities in Illinois were shut down with zero income, even courses in the Iowa Quad-Cities were hurt, and some of that was self-inflicted by limiting play to in-state golfers to help control the spread of the coronavirus.
Matt Hasley, head professional at Duck Creek Golf Course in Davenport, says rounds have dropped by about a third since the city implemented restrictions on out-of-state golfers two weeks ago. With his clubhouse also locked down, there have been no pro shop sales and limited concession business.
“Anybody who owns a shop is taking a beating,” Hasley said.
Making money in the golf business has been a tough proposition for years. The bottom fell out of the industry years ago. Course owners and operators have had to get creative to formulate revenue streams in hopes of operating in the black. Family-owned courses are no different from mom-and-pop restaurants and bars that have faced tough times in the last 45 days because of limitations forced on the businesses by the states.
One of those courses on the Iowa side that is struggling even though being able to remain open is Rustic Ridge Golf Course in Eldridge. Kevin Wohlford owns the 9-hole facility and says it’s tough to balance the bottom line right now.
“Golf-wise, it’s actually been an improvement over what it would normally be because of the influx of out-of-state golfers,” said Wohlford, noting a full tee sheet a couple of days this month. “We haven’t seen that since the early 2000s. … My golf course has done better than many because we’ve upped our game in terms of improving the golf course and trying to be the best in our market.”
Rustic Ridge has been voted a Quad-City Times Reader’s Choice best of winner the last four years, according to Wohlford.
But even that isn’t enough to help it be profitable, he said, after having to shut down Lynn’s BBQ restaurant and the bar at the course because of state edicts.
“We tried takeout for a while (at the restaurant), but business was so scattered that we were paying more in payroll than what we were getting in sales,” Wohlford said. “We thought we would be better off just closing it down.”
And therein lies the problem. At a place such as Rustic Ridge and other smaller facilities, Wohlford said it takes the revenues from all three aspects of the business — the golf course, bar and restaurant — to make it viable.
On top of that, he said that none of the available financial relief available through federal and state grants or loans have come through for him.
It takes its toll. Twenty years into running the facility, Wohlford says he is entertaining offers for the facility that he pours blood and sweat into as the course superintendent.
“I’m just a little burned out,” said Wohlford, who turns 60 this year. “I’m still very fit. … But I realize that I don’t want to wait until I have to sell and then basically taking what I can get. It's not a crisis or a must-sell situation, it's just that I'd like to.”
He admits that he wants to make sure the property remains a golf course, knowing the quality-of-life value it brings to the community. He said he would hate to see it become farm land or another housing development.
His love for the place shows. Despite limited resources right now with the restaurant and bar closed, he is still making improvements. He said that this ironically ended up being a perfect time to replace the floor in the restaurant's kitchen, “something that I’ve been wanting to do for a while.”
But a project like that takes money and money isn't flowing in through the doors right now and therein lies the biggest issue.
It's that way at Rustic Ridge. It's that way at other family owned courses. It's that way at family owned restaurants and small businesses from coast to coast amid the shutdowns.
“All of these businesses suffering is terrible to watch,” said Mike Sutton, now a co-owner at Bryon Hills Golf Course with his brother Jim Groves.
He knows. They took ownership of the family-owned facility in January and had just a couple days of play between wet weather and the state shutdown in March to hear the cash register ring.
While people have been great at supporting local restaurants in the last couple of months, it's now time to get out and support the local golf courses.
All of them need us.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!