Like other local small businesses, golf courses need our help

“We tried takeout for a while (at the restaurant), but business was so scattered that we were paying more in payroll than what we were getting in sales,” Wohlford said. “We thought we would be better off just closing it down.”

And therein lies the problem. At a place such as Rustic Ridge and other smaller facilities, Wohlford said it takes the revenues from all three aspects of the business — the golf course, bar and restaurant — to make it viable.

On top of that, he said that none of the available financial relief available through federal and state grants or loans have come through for him.

It takes its toll. Twenty years into running the facility, Wohlford says he is entertaining offers for the facility that he pours blood and sweat into as the course superintendent.

“I’m just a little burned out,” said Wohlford, who turns 60 this year. “I’m still very fit. … But I realize that I don’t want to wait until I have to sell and then basically taking what I can get. It's not a crisis or a must-sell situation, it's just that I'd like to.”

He admits that he wants to make sure the property remains a golf course, knowing the quality-of-life value it brings to the community. He said he would hate to see it become farm land or another housing development.