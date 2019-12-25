Local briefs

Downing takes PGA position

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mike Downing, head golf professional at Short Hills Country Club in East Moline, finished his run in that capacity on Sunday. He is taking a newly created position with the Iowa PGA Section as Director of Player Development/Director of Membership Development.

Downing called it a “bittersweet” decision to leave the club at which he grew up and spent the last five years as head pro. However, the call to a new and exciting opportunity was just too much to pass up.

“In a nutshell, I'm the ambassador on behalf of the Iowa PGA Section and will go to all of the facilities in the section and help them implement programs to build junior golf and create a stronger network between the section and the golf professionals and facilities,” said Downing, noting this was part of the Iowa Section's strategic planning moving forward.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.