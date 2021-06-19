LOCAL GOLF: JDC looking for more volunteers

One way or another, the John Deere Classic has always received phenomenal community support over the years.

The PGA Tour event in our hometown is looking for some more help as the 50th anniversary event draws closer to teeing off at TPC Deere Run in less than three weeks.

JDC officials sent out an all-call for volunteers this past week, hoping more will step up to continue helping make the tournament as special an event as it has been.

“We're still in need of volunteers,” said Ashley Hansen, director of communications & special events for the JDC.

She said that the volunteer corps that skyrocketed to 2,100 people in 2019 was at roughly 1,300 to 1,400 this week and could use some support — especially for marshals and standard-bearers. She said for this year's event, slated for July 8-11 in Silvis, that number would ideally be around 1,800.

With the grounds originally capped at 10,000 people per day, one of the greatest perks of being a volunteer had not been available. But with the state in Stage 5 of pandemic recovery and roughly 5,000 more people allowed on property each day, volunteers will again be able to use their volunteer badge to gain entry to the course when not on a shift.