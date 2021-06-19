LOCAL GOLF: JDC looking for more volunteers

One way or another, the John Deere Classic has always received phenomenal community support over the years.
The PGA Tour event in our hometown is looking for some more help as the 50th anniversary event draws closer to teeing off at TPC Deere Run in less than three weeks.
JDC officials sent out an all-call for volunteers this past week, hoping more will step up to continue helping make the tournament as special an event as it has been.
“We're still in need of volunteers,” said Ashley Hansen, director of communications & special events for the JDC.
She said that the volunteer corps that skyrocketed to 2,100 people in 2019 was at roughly 1,300 to 1,400 this week and could use some support — especially for marshals and standard-bearers. She said for this year's event, slated for July 8-11 in Silvis, that number would ideally be around 1,800.
With the grounds originally capped at 10,000 people per day, one of the greatest perks of being a volunteer had not been available. But with the state in Stage 5 of pandemic recovery and roughly 5,000 more people allowed on property each day, volunteers will again be able to use their volunteer badge to gain entry to the course when not on a shift.
“One thing we are happy to bring back for that group as well is, initially because of our capacity limitations, we were not going to be able to let them use their volunteer badge to come out and enjoy golf outside of their shifts that were scheduled,” Hansen said. “But now that is available for them again. They can come out, park in the lots and use their volunteer badge to get access to grounds through the main gate.
“We're hoping that helps pull people back into the volunteer pool and we have great numbers again. It's looking like we will have good numbers, but we can always use extra help.”
For additional information on volunteering or to sign up, go the JDC website at johndeereclassic.com.
Being able to increase the number of fans allowed on property Wednesday through Sunday (the course is closed to the public on Monday and Tuesday this year) is a boon for the tournament. Tourney officials are adding roughly 5,000 per day, but that is subject to change between now and tourney week.
“I don't know that there is necessarily a set number,” said Hansen of adding more fans. “We have the ability to add up to 5,000 more and still be in a comfortable situation with what we have available on site in terms of all the intricacies of behind the scenes — concessions, restrooms, shuttles and things like that.
“We're still in a good position to flex up a little bit in terms of that number. We hope that's the case and we hope the community comes out and supports the event and sees all the great golf that we have available and missed last year.”
Congrats: With golf returning to normal this year, it has allowed groups and organizations to have their fundraising tournaments back on the calendar.
One such event — the Chad Unterscheidt Memorial Golf Outing — had a nice return to play earlier this month and the golfing community once again stepped up in a big way.
Morrie Unterscheidt, who runs the event that both honors his late son and raises scholarship funds for students at Illinois high schools in the Quad-Cities area, had good news to report.
Finally getting to enjoy its 25th scramble at Highland Springs Golf Course after a year off, the event raised $14,000 that will go toward 28 scholarships.
Morrie said that brings the total money raised in 26 years to $242,000. That includes $11,000 raised last year from donations even when the golf event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.