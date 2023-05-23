When local golfers tee it up this weekend in the annual Quad City Amateur gathering, they will have added incentive pushing them around Emeis Golf Course.

Not only will the champion again score a nice piece of crystal, but his name will be added to a new trophy that will forever be on display in the Emeis Golf Course clubhouse.

Davenport 7th Ward alderman Derek Cornette is hoping that trophy he is providing will soon have a new home in which to sit on the grounds of the city-owned facility in northwest Davenport as he is also pushing for a new clubhouse at Emeis.

“I think that golf is an important part of the history of the Quad-Cities,” said Cornette.

In referencing a new home for the trophy – a silver cup with a tiered wood base with plenty of space for past and future QC Am winners’ names to be displayed on nameplates – Cornette also looked to the course’s rich history that he feels needs to be properly recognized.

“Arnold Palmer and Gary Player played at Emeis and a lot of people don’t realize that happened,” said Cornette of an exhibition match played in Davenport in 1961 as part of the course’s dedication.

“There’s a lot of memorabilia that the golf courses own that I’d like to see displayed,” he added.

And with that in mind, Cornett and Emeis head golf pro Ron Thrapp thought it would be a good idea to return a bit of luster to what had been the premier amateur event in the Quad-Cities with the new trophy that will be displayed at the course.

“This was one of his ideas to help bring attention to how rich the golf history is in the Quad-Cities,” said Thrapp of the new bauble.

With that in mind, Cornette hopes this small gesture also gets the ball rolling on a bigger project – that to replace the clubhouse that was built along with the par-72 course.

“I have been pushing city council to get a new clubhouse built for Emeis and the First Tee program and everything,” said Cornette. “They really don’t have that much room over there.”

The First Tee program has recently expanded its programming to Emeis and does not have a classroom in which to conduct the educational aspect of its programs. Classes are now being held outside under a pavilion or on the patio adjacent to the clubhouse.

In a similar scenario, First Tee expanded at Rock Island’s Highland Springs Golf Course in recent years. Working together, the city and First Tee funded the roughly $1.3 million, 3,600-square-foot clubhouse that officially opened last month.

“As First Tee is growing in the Quad-Cities, it’s a wonderful thing to see those young kids out there on Saturdays and stuff practicing and getting to learn about the game of golf,” said Cornett. “It would be nice for Emeis to have room for them to grow.”

Thrapp would also love to see the QC Am grow back to being a marquee event each summer. He said that last year’s 36-hole tournament drew 95 golfers, well off the 300-plus golfers it drew during its heyday when multiple courses had to be used to accommodate all the flights of golfers.

Three-time QC Am winner Adam White has won the last two events and Thrapp said he expects White to be back in the field to defend his title.

Entries are being taken at Emeis until the close of business Wednesday evening.

The chase for the title will take place Saturday and Sunday and add to the history of the event and the course. With an additional benefit awaiting this year’s winner thanks to Cornette.

“I’m proud of the city of Davenport and love golf,” said Cornett of his willingness to fund the new trophy and push for improvements at the city-owned facility. “I thought this would be one way of me giving back to the city and maybe getting some light shined on this goal to get things done.”