LOCAL GOLF: Ruthey leads after first round of QC Amateur

Two youngsters and two veterans set the pace Saturday in the opening round of the annual Quad City Amateur golf tournament.
Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville golfer Anthony Ruthey carded the low round of the day at Emeis Golf Course in Davenport, shooting a 2-under par 70. The redshirt sophomore grabbed a one-shot lead over the other three.
Coming in at 1-under 71 were Rockridge High School senior Drew Hall and former QC Amateur Tour winners Adam White and Kyle Yerington. Another foursome comprised of youngsters and veterans came in another shot back at even-par 72. In that group are Ben Peters, Matt Schlueter, Luke Lofgren and Dillon Cooney.
The final round of the 36-hole tourney that is part of the Quad City Amateur Tour is scheduled for Sunday.