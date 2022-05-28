 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert
LOCAL GOLF

LOCAL GOLF: Ruthey leads after first round of QC Amateur

  • 0

Two youngsters and two veterans set the pace Saturday in the opening round of the annual Quad City Amateur golf tournament.

Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville golfer Anthony Ruthey carded the low round of the day at Emeis Golf Course in Davenport, shooting a 2-under par 70. The redshirt sophomore grabbed a one-shot lead over the other three.

Coming in at 1-under 71 were Rockridge High School senior Drew Hall and former QC Amateur Tour winners Adam White and Kyle Yerington. Another foursome comprised of youngsters and veterans came in another shot back at even-par 72. In that group are Ben Peters, Matt Schlueter, Luke Lofgren and Dillon Cooney.

The final round of the 36-hole tourney that is part of the Quad City Amateur Tour is scheduled for Sunday.

Anthony Ruthey

Ruthey

 submitted
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Justin Thomas takes PGA from uninspiring to unforgettable

Justin Thomas takes PGA from uninspiring to unforgettable

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Justin Thomas wrapped his arms around the 27-pound Wanamaker Trophy after winning his second PGA Championship, and thousands of fans ringing the 18th green amid the setting sun at Southern Hills showered him in adulation.

Live updates | Birthday boy Cink, 49, contending at PGA

Live updates | Birthday boy Cink, 49, contending at PGA

Stewart Cink must be taking some inspiration from 50-year-old Phil Mickelson’s triumph at last year’s PGA Championship. On his 49th birthday, Cink made an early birdie to remain in contention at Southern Hills. The 2009 British Open winner began the day at 3 under, six shots behind Will Zalatoris, who happens to be 24 years his junior. Mickelson, who withdrew rather than defend his title this week, became the oldest major winner when he won last year at Kiawah Island. Mickelson surpassed the mark set by Julius Boros, who was 48 when he won the 1968 PGA.

Watch Now: Related Video

Colin Kaepernick secures Raiders workout after 5 years out of NFL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News