LOCAL GOLF: Ruthey leads after first round of QC Amateur

Stewart Cink must be taking some inspiration from 50-year-old Phil Mickelson’s triumph at last year’s PGA Championship. On his 49th birthday, Cink made an early birdie to remain in contention at Southern Hills. The 2009 British Open winner began the day at 3 under, six shots behind Will Zalatoris, who happens to be 24 years his junior. Mickelson, who withdrew rather than defend his title this week, became the oldest major winner when he won last year at Kiawah Island. Mickelson surpassed the mark set by Julius Boros, who was 48 when he won the 1968 PGA.