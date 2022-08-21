LOCAL GOLF: Schlueter, Peters family big winners in QCAm Tour finale

Much of the attention fell on the final group in Sunday’s final round of the Quad City Amateur Tour’s final stroke-play event of the season.

There was a lot on the line for two of the guys in that final threesome.

Eric Spurgetis was looking for his first win on the local golf circuit and Ben Peters was seeking to add another Player of the Year honor to his resume. Thomas Lindauer, a relative newcomer to QCAm play, was indoctrinated into the feel of being in the final group of an event.

As it turned out, the results of the two-day event came down to the final putts on the 18th green at Oakwood Country Club.

And the last two putts were ones that first-round leader Spurgetis might want to forget. His par putt from about five feet took a nasty spin out — his second such misfortune of the day — and his bogey opened the door for a surprising finish.

Matt Schlueter, who carded the day’s best round with a 3-under 68 in the penultimate group, had jumped the field for the Tour Championship victory.

Schlueter’s two-day 142 total topped Spurgetis (69-74—143) and Peters (71-74—145) for the weekend win.

It ended up being a good weekend, though, for Peters and his family. Ben locked up the QCAm Tour Player of the Year honors with his third-place finish. His daughter, Maura, won the college women’s scholarship honors. She was the only female competitor this weekend and shot 86-85—171.

Anthony Ruthey won the men’s college scholarship fund. Because of school commitments, he was not able to play this weekend and that cost him a chance at Player of the Year honors that Peters won.

“Today was just a tough day,” said Peters of his final round that left him short of the Tour Championship title but secured his seventh Player of the Year honor. “But I did play some good rounds this year, obviously, to be in this position.

“I do appreciate the accomplishment considering the talent that we have in this area.”

Schlueter put his talent on display Sunday with the best round of the tournament. His 3-under round was comprised of six birdies and three bogeys.

“I actually hit it pretty well today,” said Schlueter. “I finally got off the tee a little better today than I did yesterday (in a round of 74) and then a few putts actually fell today.”

Schlueter admitted that his driver has been an issue for a while and proved costlier this weekend in another event in which he competed. He lost the Short Hills Country Club Match Play title 5-and-4 to Adam White Sunday morning before playing in the QCAm Tour event in the afternoon.

The 29-year-old Schlueter said that a little adjustment after 31 holes in the morning was helpful in handling the tricky Oakwood layout.

“You have to put yourself in good spots off the tee because the greens are slopey,” said Schlueter, who won for the fourth time on the tour dating back to 2013. “You have to be able to at least halfway attack them without much tree trouble.”

With Ben Peters battling at the top of the weekend leaderboard, Schlueter had little chance of winning Player of the Year honors, but did sneak past Ruthey for second in the season-long points chase.

Schurke holds on: Dave Schurke had an up-and-down final round on Sunday, but made the shots when he needed to make them to not only win the Tour Championship title but also snare Senior Player of the Year honors.

Schurke shot a 4-over 75 in the second round which allowed Pieter Hanson to catch him with a 1-under 70 as he closed with a 3-under 33 on the inward nine to forge a tie at 148.

Schurke, though, birdied the par-5 first hole to win the playoff.

During the final round, Schurke had to battle through six bogeys and a double that were offset by four birdies.

“That’s a lot of birdies to be shooting 75,” joked the 51-year-old Schurke.

It was the third victory in as many Senior Division starts for Schurke this season, who said work kept him from playing in the Quad City Amateur event to open the season. It was a glorious comeback to competitive golf after he admitted to not playing any tournament golf in the last two years.

“It was good to get back in it,” Schurke said.

Quad City Amateur Tour

Tour Championship

(at Oakwood Country Club, par 71)

Open Division – 1, Matt Schlueter 74-68—142. 2, Eric Spurgetis 69-74—143. 3, Ben Peters 71-74—145.

Thomas Lindauer 72-73—145, Ryan Sergeant 76-71—147, Noah Hogue 76-75—151, Callen Smith 73-78—151, Dennis Finch 77-78—155, Josh Nelson 75-84—159, Sean Cary 82-80—162, Scott Early 80-83—163, Zach Sharp 83-83—166, Adam Talbot 87-79—166, Drake Stoudt 83-85—168, Ryan VanDeRostyne 87-81—168, AJ Marsiglio 88-88—176, Alix Holliday 101-90—191. Jamie Hallstrom 76-WD.

Senior Division – 1, Dave Schurke 73-75—148 (won on first playoff hole). 2, Pieter Hanson 78-70—148. 3, Dave Holmes 75-75—150.

Kirk Trede 79-73—152, Andy Baker 78-80—158, Richie Painter 82-76—158, Jeff Williams 76-86--162, Brian Pearson 83-80—163, Mike Adam 87-78—165, Mark Ray 82-85—167, Bob Nash 90-84--174, Kyle Coopman 88-87—175, Agustin Rodriguez 94-96--190. David Callender 91-WD

Women’s Division -- Maura Peters 86-85—171.