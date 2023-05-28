Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

When Matt Schlueter woke up for the final round of the Quad City Amateur eight years ago, he had one goal in mind.

"I was like 'I'm just hoping to get done,'" the Davenport native said.

Fast forward to Sunday afternoon and a more confident Schlueter stepped onto the first tee at Emeis Golf Course with a share of the 18-hole lead.

Same result as 2015.

Schlueter, a former Mount Mercy and Black Hawk College standout, won his second QCAm with a 6-under two-day tournament as he fired a pair of rounds of 69 to win by four shots over the rest of the field.

"I was glad to play good both days," Schlueter said. "I don't know if this one is sweeter. I should be competitive and actually do something. I figured I was going to have to shoot that if not a little bit better just to stay ahead."

Former Moline High School and St. Ambrose University grad Eric Spurgetis was the runner-up and two-time defending QCAm champ Adam White was third. Those were the only three to navigate the par-72 course in red numbers.

Co-leader after Saturday's opening round Ryan Sergeant struggled with a seven-over 79 to finish in a tie for eighth with Jacob Luett. Anthony Ruthey (145), Luke Lofgren (145), Jake Scott (146), Matthew Garside (146) were inside the top-10.

Four players shot a two-day score of 149 to place in a tie for 10th.

Schlueter's round had an early tone-setter.

After a birdie on the first hole and a par on No. 2, he hit his tee shoot on the Par-4 third long and had to scramble to save par.

"It kind of kept (the round) together," Schlueter said. "It is always good to get off to a good start. It is always good to gel it together the first three holes and have some sort of momentum."

He had three birdies and a pair of bogeys on the back nine and after one of those bogeys on No. 16, he felt the last two holes needed to be played at least 1-under par.

The putter worked well.

He recorded a par on No. 17 then capped his memorable day with a birdie on No. 18. Spurgetis was the leader in the clubhouse before Schlueter's tally was on the board.

"I didn't know where anybody was," Schlueter said.

The 29-year old has a full-time job and doesn't worry about trying to vastly improve his game. Still, he has seen some areas of growth when he does play competitively or leisurely.

"Putting inside 10 feet has gotten better," he said. "Other than that, it is all the same."

He'll have his name engraved on the new QCAm trophy that will be displayed permanently at Emeis.

Davenport 7th Ward alderman Derek Cornette was at Sunday's final round to talk about the trophy, currently unfinished as a base for all the winners dating back to the inaugural 72-hole tournament won by Bob Powers in 1956 at Credit Island, remains to be put on.

Schlueter becomes the 12th multi-time winner of the signature event as part of the QCAm Tour.

"Definitely feels good," Schlueter said.