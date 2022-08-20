LOCAL GOLF: Spurgetis leads QCAm Tour's Tour Championship

Eric Spurgetis got off to a great Saturday as he sits on the clubhouse lead after the first day of the Quad City Amateur Tour’s Tour Championship being contested at Oakwood Country Club in Coal Valley.

The former Moline High School, Black Hawk College and St. Ambrose University golfer opened the 36-hole event with a 2-under 69 and holds a two-stroke lead on the field in the QCAm Tour’s final individual stroke-play event of the season.

While Spurgetis had the only round under-par on a rain-soaked Oakwood layout that received around an inch of rain Saturday morning, there were plenty of players within striking distance.

Ben Peters, the leading contender for Player of the Year honors with Anthony Ruthey not competing this weekend, was just behind after carding an even-par 71.

Thomas Lindauer (72), Callen Smith (73) and Matt Schlueter (74) rounded out the top five in the Open flight.

Of those in the field with a chance at the Player of the Year honors, Schlueter needs a win and to have Peters tumble to have a shot at the overall honor.

The senior Division flight is once again the battle of the Daves as Dave Schurke (73) and Dave Holmes (75) topped the 14-player Senior Division. Jeff Williams was sitting in third place after shooting 76, just ahead of Pieter Hanson and Andy Baker, who carded 78s.

Holmes came into this weekend with a 375-point lead over Schurke in the Seniors Player of the Year race and could lock up that honor with a victory or second-place finish should Schurke win his third straight tournament.

Pleasant Valley High School standout Maura Peters carded an 86 as the only entrant in the women’s division.

The final round of the event is slated for Sunday afternoon at Oakwood. Tee times begin at 12:30 with the senior’s and women’s fights. The final threesome of Lindauer, Peters and Spurgetis tees off at 2:10.