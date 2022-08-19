LOCAL GOLF: Unusual circumstances surround QCAm Tour's Tour championship weekend

Ben Peters has a strong inside track toward earning the top honor for the 2022 Quad City Amateur Tour circuit.

However, depending on how the weekend plays out, he may not even be able to play for the Player of the Year honor at this weekend’s Tour championship being contested at Oakwood Country Club.

Matt Schlueter, who comes into the final individual stroke play event of the season in fourth place just behind Jamie Hallstrom on the season-long points race, may not have a shot at it either.

A scheduling conflict with the Short Hills Country Club Match Play event may actually have as big a say in who walks off with the QCAm Tour POY as much as what happens in the 36-hole event this weekend in Coal Valley.

Peters and Schlueter are going to try their best to play in both the Tour Championship as well as the Short Hills event that is also scheduled to wrap up this weekend at the East Moline club. Adam White, who is also on the fringe of the QCAm Tour title chase, is not playing at Oakwood this weekend as he has opted to focus on the Short Hills event.

Peters plays White in one Saturday morning semifinal and Schlueter takes on Scott Christensen, who is not a QCAm Tour member, in the other. The winners advance to a 36-hole final that is scheduled for Sunday morning.

Tee times for the QCAm Tour Tour Championship are scheduled to begin at 12:30 both days.

“Saturday I’m not too worried about; I can make a late tee time,” said Peters of his Tour Championship round. “If I win on Saturday (at Short Hills), then I’ll have to re-evaluate some things.”

Peters is the man to beat this weekend in the QCAm Tour chase because Anthony Ruthey is not playing. Because of commitments at college, Ruthey has to skip this weekend’s event at his home club.

Ruthey has already secured the top spot in the College Fund points race that is also affected by players facing weekend conflicts and not able to join the field.

In the open division race, Ruthey sits on top having accumulated 2,250 points in the three previous events, just ahead of Peters’ 2,200 points. They are followed by Jamie Hallstrom (1,475), Schlueter (1,475) and White (1,300).

White (Quad City Amateur), Peters (Advance Homes Open at Byron Hills) and Ruthey (Gimmie’s Am at Short Hills) were the three event winners this summer.

For anyone to catch Peters, it will take a win to snare the 1,000 points and have Peters finish out of the Top 10 — or not finish at all depending upon the match play results.

Peters admitted that he hadn’t given much thought to the significance of winning his seventh QCAm Tour Player of the Year honor since the Tour’s inception in 1999. He won back-to-back titles in 2018 and ’19 before the COVID-19 pandemic all but wiped out the last two years of QCAm Tour play.

“I guess I’ve just played well when I’ve needed to play well and it’s been fun,” said Peters, who also won four crowns in a five year stretch between 2007-11. “Anthony not being able to be there has to plenty disappointing for him.”

Dave Schurke, who won the last two events in the seniors division, will be trying to catch points leader Dave Holmes for the Seniors Player of the Year honor with Tim Peters, Mark Ray and Andy Baker coming in with outside chances to factor in that title chase.