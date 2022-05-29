LOCAL GOLF: White battles back to defend QC Amatuer title

The wind was whipping around Emeis Golf Course on Sunday afternoon, but that didn’t bother Adam White one bit in the final round of the annual Quad City Amateur golf tournament.

“I hit the ball low, so typically when the wind blows I have an advantage because I can flight it and get the ball around,” said White. “It’s harder for somebody who hits the ball high as they are dealing with more wind the higher you hit it.

“The more wind today, the better shot I had, for sure.”

White took advantage of those conditions to card a 2-under 70 to go with Saturday’s 71. Sunday’s 70 was the best round of the day and helped him defend his QC Am title from last year.

However, it took more than handling the wind to capture his third QC Am Title. The 2013 champ also had to make some clutch putts to hold off a hard-charging Anthony Ruthey, who rebounded from a rough start to tie for second, ultimately finishing three strokes back in a tie with Dillon Cooney (72-72—144)

Ruthey, a former all-state golfer at Riverdale High School who just finished his third year at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, opened the day with a one-stroke lead over White after his Saturday 2-under 70.

Playing together in the final threesome with reigning Class 1A Illinois state champ Drew Hall (71-78—149), that margin disappeared for good when Ruthey (70-74—144) bogeyed the par-4 fourth hole. White had jumped into the lead at the turn as Ruthey shot a 3-over 39 to White’s 36. The gap grew when Ruthey doubled the 10th hole.

Still things got interesting when Ruthey bounced back and strung together birdies on 11, 12 and 14. The 11th was a two-shot swing with White making bogey and the match was back on.

“He had a little mis-hap on 10, and credit to him, he bounced back,” said White. “Going into 15 tee, he had cut it to one and then tatered it down the fairway there.”

But the 35-year-old White relied on his knowledge of the Davenport course from his days at St. Ambrose University and responded in a big way.

“Thankfully I was able to roll in a couple of birdie putts on 15 and 16 that helped put a little distance between us,” said White of regaining control of the match as he dropped what he said were putts of 15- and 20-feet.

“He made a real big slider on 15 and had a really good putt on 16 for back-to-back birdies,” said Ruthey of the final game-changers as he bogeyed 16. “He stepped up and the putts to win it.”

“It was a great comeback by Anthony,” said White. “You make double on 10 and it’s easy to get down on yourself and can let things spiral out of control and he didn’t. That’s a tribute to him.”

With the conditions and quick greens, Ruthey admitted that he thought 74 might be good enough to earn him his first win on the Quad City Amateur Tour.

“Adam played well and grinded pretty good,” said Ruthey, noting he will take plenty of lessons from this experience that will help him this summer and down the road in his collegiate golf. “He got it done.”

There was only one other under-par round on the wind-swept day and that belonged to Ben Hansen, who carded a 1-under 71 to earn a solo fourth-place finish.

Schlueter nabs honor: Despite finishing a stroke out of fifth place in the men’s Championship Flight, Matt Schlueter still garnered an award.

In an honor that Emeis golf pro Ron Thrapp instituted a few years ago, Schlueter earned low score for a Davenport resident in the event. He carded rounds of 72-76 to finish with a solid 4-over total of 148.

Quad City Amateur

(at Emeis Golf Course, Davenport, par 72)

Championship flight

1, Adam White 71-70—141. T2, Dillon Cooney 72-72—144. T2, Anthony Ruthey 70-74—144. 4, Ben Hanson 74-71—145. 5, Bryan Lemkau 74-73—147. Luke Lofgren 72-76—148. Matt Schlueter 72-76—148. Ben Peters 72-77—149. Drew Hall 71-78—149. Noah Hogue 76-74—150. Jack Dumas 75-75—150. Jamie Hallstrom 74-76—150. Eric Spurgetis 74-76—150. Scott Early 73-77—150. Kyle Yerington 71-79—150. Callen Smith 75-76—151. Robert McCloskey 75-76—151. Matthew Garside 75-76—151. Chad Nelson 75-76—151. Peyton Perez 73-78—151. Andrew Tichler 77-75—152. Trevor Lay 73-79—152. Dan O'Neill 78-75—153. Troy Nason 78-76—154. DJ Bell 77-79—156. Grant Sandberg 78-80—158. Hunter Schultz 77-81—158. Chad Coppinger 78-81—159. Peter Lucke 78-82--160

Men’s Championship A Flight

1, Bodie Cooper 79-76—155. 2, Adam Hutson 81-75—156. T3, Brad Hadley 82-76—158. T3, Aren Boxleitner 80-78—158. William Mosenfelder 80-79—159. Bob Ryan 83-77—160. Ryan Sergeant 82-78—160. Dan McFate 82-79—161. Brent Haydon 81-80—161. Tyler Irwin 84-79—163. Sam Willcox 82-82—164. Alijah Dopson 87-79—166. Sam Johnson 81-86—167. Sean Cary 86-82—168. Ryan VanDeRostyne 94-75—169. Jack Wolfe 82-87—169. Jake Lillyblade 85-86—171. Josh Nelson 86-86—172. Bobby Wright 84-88—172. Matt Tallman 89-85—174. Hunter Petersen 89-86—175. Chase Hadley 85-91—176. Harrison Wright 95-86—181. Kevin Arnold 95-88—183. Zach Sharp 92-92—184. Alix Holliday 96-89—185. A.J. Marsiglio 94-92—186. Casey Buns 98-89—187. Dillon Burt 91-98—189. Josh Wisong 101-91—192

Men's Open Flight

1, Jakob Kirman 80-76—156. T2, Ethan Moon 85-83—168. T2, Axel Sade 79-89—168. Michael Henderson 86-86—172. David Tokicz 87-86—173. Jason Carl 89-86—175. Matt Hoosen 88-98—186

Senior Championship Flight

1, Chris Helgerson 72-78—150. 2, Dean Cavanaugh 81-75—156. T3, Tim Peters 80-77—157. T3, Dave Holmes 80-77—157. T3, Tom Wolfe 76-81—157. T3, Jody Peterson 80-79—159. Tom Garside 81-79—160. Bob Moeller 80-82—162. Jay Hickman 81-85—166. Bill Tank 80-86—166. Richie Painter 80-88—168. Tim Buckwalter 80-88—168

Super Senior Flight

1, Reed Swensen 80-88—168. 2, Don Bruemmer 87-82—169

Senior A flight

1, Chris Barnard 84-77—161. 2, Pieter Hanson 83-79—162. T3, Jeff Tucker 82-81—163. T3, Mike Long 84-79—163. Rod Smock 82-82—164. Derek Fiscus 82-83—165. Kenny Peters 86-80—166. Mark Ray 82-85—167. Kyle Coopman 90-82—172. Elliott Kissam 85-89—174. Tom Lawrence 88-87—175. John Oliver 89-86—175. Andy Baker 88-90—178. Bob Nash 90-98—188

Women’s Championship Flight

1, Karli Borsch 90-90—180

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.