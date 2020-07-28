Locals survive tough day at 118th Iowa Amateur

PLEASANT VALLEY, Iowa — Dusty Drenth and Erron Vandemore continued to carry the Quad-Cities banner on Tuesday at the 118th annual Iowa Amateur golf tournament being contested at Davenport Country Club.
However, on a tough day on a challenging layout, Peter Strothkamp had the biggest move up the leaderboard of any local player in the 135-man field. The Bettendorf resident shot a 1-under 69 — one of only five under-par rounds for the day — to vastly improve on his opening-round 80 and jump above the cut line to earn a spot in Wednesday’s final field.
Dennis Bull, a player familiar to some in the area as he has played in a few Quad-City Amateur Tour events, stretched out his lead. The Norwalk, Iowa, resident had another of those under-par rounds, carding a 69 to take a five-stroke edge on the field into Wednesday’s final 18 holes.
Bull (65-69—134) got the better end of the draw and posted his 1-under round before Drenth and Vandemore teed off in the afternoon.
“It was really hard,” said Drenth of the par-70 course that for the second consecutive day played to a stroke average of 78-plus. “It was firm, it was fast, and the wind picked up.”
Drenth carded a 4-over 74 on Tuesday and sits tied for eighth with a 3-over 143 two-day total.
Vandemore, in the last group off the course Tuesday evening, bogeyed his final hole for a 3-over 73. After an eventful back nine to open his round — three birdies, two bogeys and a double — he had just one bogey on the front until finishing with a 6 on the par-5 ninth.
“It definitely got tougher as the round went on,” said the 24-year-old Vandemore, a 2014 Pleasant Valley High School grad. “The fairways and greens really firmed up and that made it difficult to stick your wedges and irons. The wind was really gusting on the second nine for us, but it was a fair set up.”
Drenth, who opened with a 69 and was tied for fourth after the first round, is nine strokes behind Bull. Vandemore is tied for 20th, 13 strokes off the lead with a two-day 147 total.
Strothkamp turned around his fortunes on the greens. He said he had seven three-putts in Monday’s opening 80. A quick lesson Monday evening with home pro Mike Scott at Crow Valley Golf Club did the trick as he handled the speedy surfaces for an 11-stroke improvement.
On Tuesday, there were a total of 721 bogeys, 195 doubles and 59 triples or worse. Conversely, there were 226 birdies.
As a DCC member, Vandemore has seen the difference in how the course has played this week from its usual test for members.
“It’s definitely different,” he said. “The IGA (Iowa Golf Association staffers) have set all the pins and it’s totally different than pins we see on a daily basis. They are on ridges and tough spots we typically don’t see them. And this is the firmest the course has been all year. The landing spots are different.”
Making it tougher on Tuesday, both Drenth and Vandemore noted that in addition to a softer course on Monday, the wind switched around 180-degrees on Tuesday.
“It was playing totally opposite what it did yesterday,” said Drenth, with five of his seven bogeys coming on the par 3s.
Those three locals were in the best position heading into the final round and will be joined by six other Quad-Citians in action Wednesday.
Davenport’s Kyle Yerington was right on the cut line of the top 60 scores and ties after the opening round, but carded a Tuesday 72 to move into a tie for 36th with a 150 total. Davenport’s Matt Schlueter (78-74—152) and Bettendorf’s Cody Flatt (79-73—152) were tied for 45th heading into the final round.
Davenport’s Marshal Lamb (79-74—153) and Bettendorf’s Adam Seitz (72-81—153) were tied for 53rd and Bettendorf’s Tim Flanagan (77-77—154) also made it on the number, tied for 59th.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!