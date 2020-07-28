Locals survive tough day at 118th Iowa Amateur

PLEASANT VALLEY, Iowa — Dusty Drenth and Erron Vandemore continued to carry the Quad-Cities banner on Tuesday at the 118th annual Iowa Amateur golf tournament being contested at Davenport Country Club.

However, on a tough day on a challenging layout, Peter Strothkamp had the biggest move up the leaderboard of any local player in the 135-man field. The Bettendorf resident shot a 1-under 69 — one of only five under-par rounds for the day — to vastly improve on his opening-round 80 and jump above the cut line to earn a spot in Wednesday’s final field.

Dennis Bull, a player familiar to some in the area as he has played in a few Quad-City Amateur Tour events, stretched out his lead. The Norwalk, Iowa, resident had another of those under-par rounds, carding a 69 to take a five-stroke edge on the field into Wednesday’s final 18 holes.

Bull (65-69—134) got the better end of the draw and posted his 1-under round before Drenth and Vandemore teed off in the afternoon.

“It was really hard,” said Drenth of the par-70 course that for the second consecutive day played to a stroke average of 78-plus. “It was firm, it was fast, and the wind picked up.”

Drenth carded a 4-over 74 on Tuesday and sits tied for eighth with a 3-over 143 two-day total.