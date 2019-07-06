Being an accountant by trade, Sean McGuire has grown accustomed to working in solitude and mostly under the radar until major issues arise.
He admits he has been a bit out of his element this past year as he has come to the forefront, serving as volunteer chairman for the $6 million John Deere Classic that begins in earnest on Monday at TPC Deere Run.
“I have that leadership style to let people who are experts do their thing and not get in their way,” the 48-year-old McGuire said. “That's really been reinforced this year. I've gotten good feedback from people on that hands-off approach. I'll jump in when anybody needs me, but I'm not a micro-manager. I'm not going to live my life that way, and I'm not going to do that in my work life as well.”
That approach is something that has been both admired and appreciated by JDC tournament director Clair Peterson.
“Sean has been such a great leader in that early in the year he attended a couple of our staff meetings and reiterated that he had total faith in what everyone has been doing and what they were going to continue to do,” Peterson said. “He said that he was available if we needed help, but didn't want to get in the way and don't ever hesitate to ask for something.”
Peterson said that McGuire has been true to his word in that regard..
McGuire has also been true to himself in his run up to his current position on top of the volunteer board this year. The last eight years have been spent living out his own dream.
Having grown up around the game and being a fan of the sport, as well as the local PGA Tour event, for years, McGuire has enjoyed his inside look at the event and come away with a number of indelible insights.
“When I started this, I thought it would be fun to get an insider look at a PGA Tour event,” McGuire said. “... That's been fun for me; as a self-professed golf nerd it's been neat to see how things run from the inside, hear the commissioner speak and hear other tournament directors speak.”
It also has been educational.
“What I learned is that we're really a large charitable organization that happens to host a golf tournament,” McGuire said. “That was an eye-opening moment for me. I had it 180-degrees wrong.”
Even as an accountant, McGuire admits that he has been a little awed by the numbers flowing around the JDC.
With the tournament collecting $13,455,351 last year for more than 500 charities, the mantra of each chairman — “Just $1 more” — becomes more daunting.
So does the task of overseeing the board as it works to raise funds for the Birdies For Charity Bonus Fund that gives additional money back to the charities that solicit funds on their own behalf.
“That's the challenge,” McGuire said. “I don't know if people realize that Birdies number has become such a big number and to get those matching dollars is on the board and getting out in the community to raise those matching dollars. It's taking almost $1 million to make that 8.2% match we had last year. That's a lot of money for people who have full-time jobs and are doing this as a passion.
"It takes our board of directors of 40 people almost all year to raise that million dollars. It's become quite a challenge.”
However, being part of the inner workings of the PGA Tour has been rewarding in so many ways, he says. One of the most memorable moments was as impromptu as it could get during a recruiting trip to the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February.
“Clair and I happened to go look at the build on 16,” said McGuire, recalling a moment in the stadium-like seating on the par-3 hole that has since played out a million times over on social media. “We happened to be sitting there when Gary Woodland and Amy (Bockerstette, a Special Olympics golfer, played the hole). … We saw that live. That is something I will never forget since Clair and I had a front-row seat for that.
"Her making par from the bunker with Gary Woodland and then to talk to Gary right after it happened and to see the look on his face, saying it was one of the coolest things he's ever experienced in his life.”
McGuire and Woodland, the U.S. Open champion, have a little bit in common with life-changing moments in 2019. He is sure there will be more this week during the tournament, including getting to play in the Wednesday pro-am as he reaps some of the benefits of being the volunteer chairman.
McGuire has admitted that he never envisioned being where he is this week, especially since he didn't think he would ever be “inside the ropes” of any PGA Tour event, let alone his hometown event that makes such a huge impact in the community.
“I loved coming as a fan and walking and seeing the players and learning,” said McGuire, whose stint on the board ends after next year's tournament. “But when that board opportunity came up, I couldn't pass it up. Now I'll be a volunteer for the rest of my life.”