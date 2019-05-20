SILVIS — Just as he did nearly 10 months ago after winning his first PGA Tour title at the John Deere Classic, Michael Kim flashed that ear-to-ear grin that was so prevalent last July at TPC Deere Run.
Kim, who returned to the site of his historic victory for Monday's media day festivities, has nothing but fond memories of his run through Deere Run to become the 22nd player who won his first Tour title in the Quad-Cities.
He said he was excited to be back in the Quad-Cities despite his harrowing travels from New York after last week's PGA Championship. According to Clair Peterson, JDC tournament director, Kim was in a minor car crash in New York, had his flight out of New York “dramatically delayed,” and did not get into Chicago until 10:30 Sunday night, so he missed his connecting flight to the Quad-Cities. He finally arrived in the Quad-Cities around 2:30 a.m. Monday. His luggage, of course, wasn't with him.
So there was some sort of karma with Kim sporting golf gear from the Deere Run pro shop.
“I'm very excited to come back to TPC Deere Run, where I got my first victory,” said Kim. “It's quite cold here. I've never been here when it's been this cold. ... I did watch on Instagram when it was snowing here, and that was crazy to me.”
Also crazy was Kim shooting a tournament-record 27-under-par 257 and winning by a record eight shots.
“I'm super excited to come back,” said Kim. “Coming down the driveway through the course rekindled old memories of playing 9 and 10 (holes at Deere Run dissected by the driveway). But it was weird not having any sponsor tents or John Deere tents.”
Monday morning's festivities were a major marker to the July 8-14 event. The 20th tournament at the PGA Tour-owned facility is now just 49 days away.