Moline classmates battle in own back yard

“It's still a dream,” he said of playing on the PGA Tour. “I've been in talks with a couple of guys here the last week or so about potentially doing that full-time again. We'll come to that when it comes to it.”

England finds himself in decent shape on the leaderboard despite a tough finish on what was his home course while at SAU for two years. His approach on 18 drifted into the pond left of the green and he made a nice up-and-down save for bogey in a round that included three birdies and six bogeys.

Lawrence had a much wilder ride as he is in a four-way tie for 36th. His 79 featured four bogeys and two double-bogeys. All three of his front-nine bogeys were on three-putts as he noted he had a hard matching line and speed on the greens that were “significantly” quicker than in Friday's practice round.

Still, he kept the proper perspective as he works through a swing change from a draw to a more consistent fade.

“It's disappointing because I play this golf course well on a regular basis,” said the 30-year-old Lawrence who had conditional status on the PGA Tour LatinoAmerica. “Overall, it's nice to have an event in the back yard. … I did a good job sticking to the changes I'm making knowing I'm going to miss shots right now. I'm using this break to hopefully be better when I come out of it.