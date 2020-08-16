Moline classmates battle in own back yard

SILVIS — The local players in the Advocates Professional Golf Association tour event at TPC Deere Run this weekend are hoping the game of golf can lead each to much bigger things in the future.
As far as Monday's final round goes, 2008 Moline High School graduates Travis England and David Lawrence will need big things to work their way up the leaderboard in what they each consider a "home" tournament.
England will have a little less work to do, though, after carding an opening round 3-over 74 that has him tied for 16th. Lawrence, who finds himself in the middle of some major swing changes after the recent Illinois Open, carded a 79.
Landon Lyons from Baton Rouge, La., took the first-round lead with a 3-under 68 that featured five birdies and two bogeys. Five others, including former PGA Tour pro Brad Adamonis, carded 1-under 70s on a breezy day when the course was playing long from the tips. There was just one other in the 54-player field to shoot even par.
A 1-over 72 was good for a three-way tie for eighth on a day the course played to a 76.77 average.
“That 74 was a great round out there today,” said Lawrence of England's 3-over round. “The fairways were soft and the greens were quicker than they have been.”
For England, it was a return to his home haunts as he now calls Texas home.
“I try to come up here every summer,” said England, who was playing in his first APGA tour event.
England was able to stretch out this stay a bit. He is in the middle of a job change that he hopes creates some more opportunities to get on the course — for both his own tournament play and more teaching opportunities — when he starts a new job at Lantana Golf Club just outside Dallas this week.
“I enjoy talking to people and playing golf,” said England, a 2012 St. Ambrose University graduate who elevated to head pro at The Clubs of Prestonwood in Texas where he worked for five years. “The office work is a necessary evil, but 75% of my work was in the back office instead of being on the course.”
England said that his latest move will allow him the freedom to both teach and play as he plans to attack the mini tours of Texas. He spent the first 2½ years out of SAU on the mini-tour grind.
“I loved it,” the 31-year-old said of that grind. “I love traveling. I'm a hotel guy.”
And he is ready to take on that grind again as he hopes to ascend up the ranks of the pro golf tours. He is also working on becoming a PGA professional teacher, so he has future options for a career in the golf industry.
He is also working some leads for financial backing to help him kick-start his efforts.
“It's still a dream,” he said of playing on the PGA Tour. “I've been in talks with a couple of guys here the last week or so about potentially doing that full-time again. We'll come to that when it comes to it.”
England finds himself in decent shape on the leaderboard despite a tough finish on what was his home course while at SAU for two years. His approach on 18 drifted into the pond left of the green and he made a nice up-and-down save for bogey in a round that included three birdies and six bogeys.
Lawrence had a much wilder ride as he is in a four-way tie for 36th. His 79 featured four bogeys and two double-bogeys. All three of his front-nine bogeys were on three-putts as he noted he had a hard matching line and speed on the greens that were “significantly” quicker than in Friday's practice round.
Still, he kept the proper perspective as he works through a swing change from a draw to a more consistent fade.
“It's disappointing because I play this golf course well on a regular basis,” said the 30-year-old Lawrence who had conditional status on the PGA Tour LatinoAmerica. “Overall, it's nice to have an event in the back yard. … I did a good job sticking to the changes I'm making knowing I'm going to miss shots right now. I'm using this break to hopefully be better when I come out of it.
"I know it's going to bring some growing pains. It's one of those things that I'm paying the price now to improve once we restart (PGA Tour LatinoAmerica) play.”
081620-qc-spt-advocate golf-014
081620-qc-spt-advocate golf-034
081620-qc-spt-advocate golf-050
081620-qc-spt-advocate golf-044
081620-qc-spt-advocate golf-045
081620-qc-spt-advocate golf-015
081620-qc-spt-advocate golf-046
081620-qc-spt-advocate golf-020
081620-qc-spt-advocate golf-023
081620-qc-spt-advocate golf-017
081620-qc-spt-advocate golf-009
081620-qc-spt-advocate golf-007
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!