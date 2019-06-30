SILVIS — To say that the landscape of the PGA Tour is changing is a huge understatement, and that point can be proven in so many ways.
Look at this week's stop in Detroit where Nate Lashley, the last man in the field, won his first PGA Tour title in runaway fashion. The “name” players – Dustin Johnson, US Open champ Gary Woodland, and Bubba Watson among others – who were the marquee draws to Detroit Country Club failed to make the cut that fell at an impressive 5-under par.
With four days until the John Deere Classic field is finalized, this Tour stop may be lacking the marquee names, but is still loaded with talent.
“Our message remains the same and that's that 156 of the world's best golfers are in every one of these tournaments,” said Clair Peterson, JDC tournament director. “If you look at the winners this year, there are a lot of guys at the start of the week who wouldn't have been on everyone's radar. But they are incredibly talented.”
Lashley is just one of the guys who fits that bill. Corey Conners was a Monday qualifier who won the Valero Texas Open. At No. 28 in the FedExCup standings, he is in the JDC field. Zach Sucher, a former JDC sponsor exemption, came out of seemingly nowhere to contend at the Travelers Championship two weeks ago.
Yeah, these guys are good. All of them, no matter what their name or FedExCup number.
At this point, there are only three players among the top 25 in the FedExCup points race committed to the JDC — No. 15 Charles Howell III, No. 20 Ryan Palmer, and No. 22 Sung Kang. The appearance may be that the $6 million event lacks star power.
But those who comprise the field at this point also exposes another change on the Tour — that the depth is growing and you don't have to be a “name player” to be a player with a chance to win each week. According to Peterson, there are over 20 players in the field who have won in the last two seasons. As of Friday, there were 83 of the top 150 in the FedExCup race in the JDC field.
The makeup of this year's field in correlation to the FedExCup race isn't much different from year's past. It's just that there has been that much of an influx from new faces on the Tour to shake up the postseason chase that ends in four weeks — another factor for those not needing points to skip a trip to the Quad-Cities.
As of now, past QC winners in the field along with defending champ Michael Kim are 2016 champ Ryan Moore (No. 50 in the FedExCup list), 2014 winner Brian Harman (No. 109), 2012 champ Zach Johnson (No. 133) and 2007 winner Jonathan Byrd (No. 135).
Three-time JDC champ Steve Stricker, who is the top JDC money winner ($3,243,653 in 17 appearances), may not be back. He is among the hottest golfers on the Champions Tour with two major victories on the 50-plus set and is playing for the prestigious Charles Schwab Cup title on that circuit. The Senior PGA Championship is the same week as the JDC.
Peterson said he is still talking to the Stricker camp to find out what his plans are. Same goes for those handling two-time JDC champ Jordan Spieth.
“There may still be some movement next week,” said Peterson of the makeup of the field.
The new tournament schedule rolled out by the PGA Tour this year has also altered how players set their schedules — many committing at the 12th hour. With the majors (and The Players Championship) being only three or four weeks apart, players are being discerning with which events to be at and which ones to skip.
It is yet to be seen if the so-called “Midwest Swing” will be of any help, either. After this week's event in Detroit, the Tour moves to another new event at the 3M Championship at TPC Twin Cities, and then to TPC Deere Run for the JDC, which has become one of the more tenured stops on Tour.
“To be totally honest, we went into this year thinking that the new schedule might help us,” Peterson said. “As time has gone on, because there's a World Golf Championship (FedEx St Jude Invitational in Memphis) the week after the British Open, we're finding that it's probably not helping us.”
However, it is opening doors for those on Tour to show their stuff and change their career trajectories. Just ask Lashley.
“They're all fantastic players,” said Peterson. “Maybe the schedule, if you're looking for a silver lining, is helping to expose that all of these guys are really good golfers.”
No matter which 156 players comprise the field in a week at TPC Deere Run, the show will go on. And it is expected to be quite a show with a stunning new look on the closing holes with the hospitality chalets on No. 17 replacing the old skyboxes.
“Our ticket sales are well ahead of last year,” said Peterson. “Our hospitality sales are about the same and our sponsorships are up. This community is unbelievable. Maybe because we haven't always had the top 5 ranked guys in our field for all 49 years, they kind of get it.”