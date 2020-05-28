No JDC, but Birdies For Charity program off to flying start

Peterson said that the Birdies campaign, although altered by the COVID-19 pandemic that has affected so many aspects of everyone's day-to-day life, still has the potential for big things this year despite there not being a tournament.

While guessing the number of birdies carded by the pros between the Wednesday pro-am and the four tournament rounds has been a cornerstone of the fundraising, it has been less of a focus recently, according to Peterson. Many people are opting for straight donations to a designated charity or into the Bonus Fund.

“I think we can still do $10 million, I really do,” Peterson said. “Just from what we've seen already; we've been going into the office and our mailbox is stuffed with pledges already. A lot of pledges have come through electronically, so we'll see.

“We did $13.8 million last year and I think the Quad-Cities, like always, could surprise us with their generosity.”

The Birdies For Charity program was slowed earlier this year when the distribution of pledge cards was first delayed and then sidelined all together by the coronavirus outbreak. That led tourney officials to move all pledge material online.