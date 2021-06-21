Off great U.S. Open showing, Henley joins JDC field

Illinois native Kevin Streelman is 52nd in the FedExCup race and will be making his eighth JDC visit coming off a T15 finish in San Diego.

Henley has recorded three Top 11 finishes this calendar year – T11 at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January, T3 at the Honda Classic in March and T9 at the RBC Heritage in April ahead of his T13 in the U.S. Open.

Henley also has some credentials here at the JDC. He blistered TPC Deere Run to the tune of a 10-under 61 in the 2019 final round to shoot up to a second-place finish, two strokes behind Frittelli.

“He had a spectacular final round going out early and posted a score that could have won,” said Peterson of Henley who finished T27 here in 2014, his only other stop in the Quad-Cities. “He plays the course well. He knows us and we know him. … We’re glad to have him back.”

The JDC will also have other players who cashed in the U.S. Open joining the 156-man field here next month.

That group includes Harman (T19), former Iowa State University golfer and Indiana native Chris Baker (T26, his best finish of the season), 2017 JDC runner-up and native Hoosier Patrick Rodgers (T31), and Chez Reavie (T40). Another player with a Midwest connection is Troy Merritt, a native of Osage, Iowa, who finished T65 at the Open.