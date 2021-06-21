Off great U.S. Open showing, Henley joins JDC field

SILVIS — While in the middle of a meteoric run at last week’s U.S. Open, Russell Henley was thinking about the Quad-Cities.
Well, at least he was thinking about his future schedule that now includes a stop at TPC Deere Run for the rapidly-approaching John Deere Classic PGA Tour event.
Henley, who finished in a tie for 13th at the 121st U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, was among the latest players to commit to play in the 50th anniversary of the local PGA Tour event and be part of the 156-man field that will be fighting for a piece of the $6.2 million purse up for grabs in the July 7-11 event at Deere Run.
Among others recently joining the field are Alex Norin, who will on the charter flight to The Open Championship after the JDC, and 2016 JDC champ Ryan Moore.
Henley is among the highest-ranked players currently in the JDC field. The 32-year-old who was leading the Open after the first three rounds, sits 47th in the FedExCup rankings.
“What was fun for me was his commitment didn’t happen until Saturday,” said JDC tournament director Clair Peterson of the notice he received from the PGA Tour office in Florida. “Assuming that if he would have won, I presume that wouldn’t have changed.”
As of Monday’s updated field list, 30 of the Top 100 on the FedExCup list are committed to play in the JDC, along with defending champ Dylan Fritelli, who is coming off a T46 at the U.S. Open. The highest of those on the FedExCup list are Sungjae Im (29), Charley Hoffman (30), K.H. Lee (33), 2014 JDC champ Brian Harman (36), Hudson Swafford (42), and Aaron Wise (50).
Illinois native Kevin Streelman is 52nd in the FedExCup race and will be making his eighth JDC visit coming off a T15 finish in San Diego.
Henley has recorded three Top 11 finishes this calendar year – T11 at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January, T3 at the Honda Classic in March and T9 at the RBC Heritage in April ahead of his T13 in the U.S. Open.
Henley also has some credentials here at the JDC. He blistered TPC Deere Run to the tune of a 10-under 61 in the 2019 final round to shoot up to a second-place finish, two strokes behind Frittelli.
“He had a spectacular final round going out early and posted a score that could have won,” said Peterson of Henley who finished T27 here in 2014, his only other stop in the Quad-Cities. “He plays the course well. He knows us and we know him. … We’re glad to have him back.”
The JDC will also have other players who cashed in the U.S. Open joining the 156-man field here next month.
That group includes Harman (T19), former Iowa State University golfer and Indiana native Chris Baker (T26, his best finish of the season), 2017 JDC runner-up and native Hoosier Patrick Rodgers (T31), and Chez Reavie (T40). Another player with a Midwest connection is Troy Merritt, a native of Osage, Iowa, who finished T65 at the Open.
“We are very excited that our field will include a group of players who excelled at the U.S. Open, most notably Russell Henley, who was at the top of the leaderboard for the first three rounds,” said Peterson. “We’re also happy to have a field that features several prominent international players as well as past champions our fans have gotten to know well over the years.”
Some of the JDC’s international flavor also showed well at the Open as well. Korea’s Im finished T35, Rafa Cabrera Bello of Spain was T50, Venezuela’s Jhonattan Vegas T57 and Argentinian Fabian Gomez T70.
Players have until Friday, July 2, to commit to the tournament and Peterson knows that many wait closer events to make those decisions.