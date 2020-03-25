ON GOLF: In a sense, golf season is here

With the sun shining for a bit the last couple of days, temperatures warming up and it staying light out later into the evening, that can only mean that golf season has to be approaching.
However, there is plenty of confusion as to whether golf courses — especially on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River — are open and if it is even safe to play amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The answers to those questions aren't simple.
All of the golf courses in the Iowa Quad-Cities are open, but operating under strict safety mandates that also call for take-out food only from restaurants/concession areas. Carts are allowed to be rented and they will be thoroughly cleansed and sanitized after each use.
Despite the state-wide “shelter in place” decree from Springfield, it seems as if many courses in Illinois are also open, but are also under much stricter safety mandates from the governor's office as the coronavirus continues to spread.
In Illinois, it appears as if Highland Springs and Indian Bluff (both shooting for April 7 or 8 openings) are the only courses that are still closed.
For the courses that are open, be prepared to walk as the state is not allowing carts to operate.
All other Illinois courses, including TPC Deere Run which opens Thursday, are at least “open for play.”
You have free articles remaining.
That won't always, however, mean that the clubhouses are open. Both Saukie Golf Course and Country View in Geneseo are operating under the honor system. Clubhouses at both courses are closed, but will have a drop box available for cash green fee payments only.
Those state-mandated restrictions have also changed the operating procedures at Deere Run, according to general manager Todd Hajduk.
“I'm thinking people are going to be eager to play and do something,” said Hajduk, noting play at the PGA Tour-owned facility is going to be “basic golf” with tee times from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Per executive order, the clubhouse (and on-course restrooms) will be closed. Golfers are advised to book their reservations and pay for their golf online, although payments can be made outside of the clubhouse on the veranda.
The practice facility will not be open, and flagsticks are to remain in the cup at all times without being touched. Rakes for bunkers will not be out on the course.
With the restaurant shut down, there will be no food or beverages served from the bar and grill and no beverage cart sales.
Also, there will be no bag storage at the course until the all-clear is given from the governor's office.
It may not be business as usual, as Palmer Hills head pro Jon Waddell said, but it is business.
In a sense, golf season is here.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!