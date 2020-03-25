ON GOLF: In a sense, golf season is here

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

That won't always, however, mean that the clubhouses are open. Both Saukie Golf Course and Country View in Geneseo are operating under the honor system. Clubhouses at both courses are closed, but will have a drop box available for cash green fee payments only.

Those state-mandated restrictions have also changed the operating procedures at Deere Run, according to general manager Todd Hajduk.

“I'm thinking people are going to be eager to play and do something,” said Hajduk, noting play at the PGA Tour-owned facility is going to be “basic golf” with tee times from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Per executive order, the clubhouse (and on-course restrooms) will be closed. Golfers are advised to book their reservations and pay for their golf online, although payments can be made outside of the clubhouse on the veranda.

The practice facility will not be open, and flagsticks are to remain in the cup at all times without being touched. Rakes for bunkers will not be out on the course.

With the restaurant shut down, there will be no food or beverages served from the bar and grill and no beverage cart sales.

Also, there will be no bag storage at the course until the all-clear is given from the governor's office.