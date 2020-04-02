ON GOLF: Open cancellation could be boon for JDC

With guys missing that much playing time, they have to be champing at the bit to return to action. With the Masters and PGA Championship postponed and already one World Golf Championship event canceled, there should be plenty of room on schedules for players to get in as many tournaments as possible.

And without a trip to England, a stop in the Quad-Cities might help fill a void.

“It's all speculative,” admitted Peterson, noting title sponsor Deere & Co. will not incur the expense of the chartered jet for players this year if there is a cancellation, as expected. “But I think once the Tour resumes, and we all expect it to resume, there's going to be a great appetite for players to play.

“All of their previous behaviors about how many events they want to play in a row, what the sequencing is around the majors and what weeks they might want to take off before and after the majors is all going to be different.”

Plus, there is still a lucrative FedEx Cup points race happening “and we've got 500 points waiting here for the winner,” said Peterson, noting there are also qualifiers for international team competitions heating up.