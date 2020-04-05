Open Iowa golf courses shut down to non-residents

Most Iowa golf courses have cut amenities at their courses — some even locking the clubhouses and gone to credit card-only payment methods. Some courses have kept their restaurants/food service open, but for carryout orders only. If a clubhouse is open, the number of people allowed inside at one time is being restricted.

On the course, most facilities have implemented raised cups to keep players from touching the flagstick or reaching into the cup to retrieve made putts. Bunker rakes and ball washers have been removed, and single-cart riders are being allowed. Of course, it is recommended that the six-foot social-distancing requests be recognized.

“It's basically trying to reduce touch-points for people out on the golf course,” Valliere said. “That's where it's the toughest part because we're not out there monitoring. In the clubhouse, we're wiping down and wiping down because we see where everybody goes and know what they touch; we can see that.

"Once they are on the course … We have 200 acres out there, so it should be enough for everyone to keep their distance.”

In addition to washing carts after each use, Glynns Creek employees spray each cart with disinfectant, adding health measures, but also increased expenses.

“That goes a long way and it works,” said Valliere of the disinfectant. “I'm confident in it, otherwise we would probably be walking only. I'm confident in the practices we are doing. I don't want to get my staff sick and I don't want to get the next guy sick.”

