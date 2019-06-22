MUSCATINE — Ben Peters had an enjoyable day on Saturday playing the golf course on which he grew up.
Peters returned to his home haunt of Geneva Country Club for this weekend's Geneva Amateur and left the opening round with a share of the lead as he looks to defend his 2018 crown. Peters and Geneva member Tom Norton — who won last year's Seniors title at the course — each shot 1-under 70 on the tricky layout.
They lead Kyle Yerington (71), Jamie Hallstrom (72) and Quad-City Amateur champ Bryan Lemkau (74) in the championship flight.
“There aren't many shots on that course that are intimidating to me,” said Peters, who was coming off a tie for second in last month's Quad City Amateur, another QC Amateur Tour event. “I've hit it everywhere on that course, so I know the subtle nuances to that place.”
After eight pars on the front nine, Peters said he suffered two three-putts (one from the fringe) on the back side that offset birdies on 14 and 17.
“I just didn't hit it out of play,” said Peters. “I chipped in on the third hole for birdie and that was really the most special thing that happened in the round.”
There is something brewing that could make it a really special weekend for the Peters family. Ben's dad, John, shot a 73 and leads Kirk Trede by a stroke in the Senior division.