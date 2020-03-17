PGA Tour changes not yet affecting JDC; PGA Championship postponed by coronavirus

First the Masters, now the PGA Championship.

Two days after a federal recommendation to not hold events of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks, the PGA of America decided to postpone the second major of the year, which was set for May 14-17 at Harding Park in San Francisco.

The PGA Championship will be rescheduled. Augusta National announced Friday that the Masters, scheduled for April 9-12, also would be played at a later day.

"We're all working hard to get a date that makes sense for the championship and hopefully for Harding Park," Seth Waugh, CEO of the PGA of America, said in a telephone interview. "Our intent is to hold the championship as close to normal, whatever that is anymore."

The new normal is no golf for the next two months because of fears over the new coronavirus.

As of now, the health crisis has had no affect on the John Deere Classic, scheduled for July 6-12 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.

JDC tournament director Clair Peterson said that planning for the 50th annual event is on schedule and was not affected by Tuesday's decision by the PGA Tour to wipe off four more tournaments from the 2019-2020 wrap-around schedule.