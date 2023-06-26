Two more players who have won golf tournaments at TPC Deere Run in Silvis are returning to the course for next week’s John Deere Classic.

In a unique twist, though, both are new to PGA Tour events and needed sponsor exemptions to get in the 156-man field for the $7.4 million event.

Marcus Byrd, who won the Advocates Professional Golf Association event at Deere Run in May, has been granted a spot in the field.

Also in the field is Ross Steelman, a Columbia, Mo., native who at age 12 won the John Deere Classic Junior Championship at Deere Run. He will be making his PGA Tour debut next week.

Those two along with the previously announced Tommy Kuhl and 22-year-old William Mouw, a graduate of the PGA Tour University program, have earned sponsor exemptions for next week’s tournament.

The inclusion of these four young standouts follows the tournament’s path of creating relationships with up-and-coming golfers who JDC tournament director Andrew Lehman believes “deserve an opportunity to compete against the elite golfers participating in the John Deere Classic.”

Lehman is excited with what these guys bring to the tournament.

“We think our fans will appreciate getting to know them as they begin their journeys on the PGA Tour,” he said.

Three of the four have an interesting connection to the area or the course.

Kuhl is from Morton, Ill., and an All-American at the University of Illinois where he recently completed a highly-decorated career.

The 25-year-old Byrd starred at Middle Tennessee State before turning pro in 2020 and joining the APGA. Now playing out of Washington, D.C., the Maryland native has won three APGA Tour events so far this year. He has played in three PGA Tour events this season — the Genesis Invitational, the Honda Classic and the Wells Fargo Championship.

Steelman led Georgia Tech to the ACC Championship in April and finished T2 in the NCAA individual championship. Last summer, the now 22-year-old was medalist at the Western Amateur and got to the quarterfinals in match play. He finished No. 4 in PGA Tour University, giving him conditional status on all of the Tour’s developmental tours.

Mouw, 22, of Chino, Calif., is a three-time All-American from Pepperdine and won the anchor match of his team’s 2021 national championship victory. A five-time qualifier for the U.S. Amateur, Mouw played on the 2021 U.S. Walker Cup team and was No. 6 in the PGA Tour University rankings, giving him conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour. He won the Junior World and 2017 Western Junior Championship.

“Providing outstanding young players with an opportunity to perform on a new stage is something the John Deere Classic has embraced over the last two decades,” Lehman said. “It’s a great tradition that we plan to continue.”