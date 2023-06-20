When Tommy Kuhl tees it up in the John Deere Classic next month, he will be bringing plenty of Illinois connections with him into his first PGA Tour event.

Not only is Kuhl a former University of Illinois All-American, but he hails from this part of the state, having grown up in Morton.

Those attributes – as well as a glowing recommendation from University of Illinois coach Mike Small – made it easy for John Deere Classic officials to offer the recently graduated Kuhl a coveted sponsor exemption into the field of 156 players for the $7.4 million event.

“He’s a quality young man and a good player; really good player,” said Andrew Lehman, JDC tournament director. “It’s always nice to have a little bit of local flavor and somebody who’s talented in his own right to be able to come in and compete and has competed at the highest level on the amateur level.”

Kuhl was ranked as high as 13th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. He placed 15th in the PGA Tour University rankings, earning third-team status and a full exemption into PGA Tour Canada as well as an exemption into the second stage of the 2023 PGA Tour Q-School. He has been playing events this summer in Canada.

The 2018 Peoria Journal Star Male Athlete of the Year and two-time Class 2A state champ was a 2023 NCAA All-American, a GCAA PING All-America first-team selection, and a finalist for the 2023 Haskins Award that honors the most outstanding collegiate player in the country. The former U.S. Amateur qualifier also accrued numerous academic honors during his five years in Champaign-Urbana.

According to Lehman, the tournament has one open exemption to offer and that could happen later this week.

Gordon Sargent and Michael Thorbjornsen, who had been ranked Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, have also accepted exemptions to play in the July 3-9 event at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.

Sargent, a Vanderbilt University junior-to-be, finished as the top amateur at last week’s U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club. He placed T39 and finished the tournament at 4-over par.

Thorbjornsen is in this week’s Travelers Championship field on a sponsor’s exemption.