SILVIS – Bringing young standout golfers to the Quad-Cities has been a longstanding approach for John Deere Classic officials in hopes of building lasting relationships.

JDC tournament officials are keeping that approach going as they have offered two of the best collegiate golfers in the game sponsor exemptions to play in next month’s $7.4 million event at TPC Deere Run.

Gordon Sargent and Michael Thorbjornsen have proven themselves to be the top amateur and collegiate golfers in the world and parlayed that into coveted opportunities to play in the local PGA Tour event.

They are ranked No. 1 and 2, respectively, in the latest World Amateur Golf Rankings.

“They are quality players and we’re certainly excited to have them in our field,” said JDC tournament director Andrew Lehman of the most recent additions to the 156-man field. “It builds upon our rich history of giving young guys an opportunity to compete. These guys have shown they can compete at the highest level.”

Both Sargent and Thorbjornsen have impressive amateur resumes and qualified for this week’s U.S. Open being played at the Los Angeles Country Club. They are among the top players under the age of 23 to watch at the season’s third major.

The 20-year-old Sargent was the medalist at the Ball Ground, Ga., Open qualifying site with rounds of 64-67 and is competing in his second major of the season after earning a special invite to the Masters in April.

Sargent, a Vanderbilt University junior-to-be, won the 2022 NCAA individual championship as a freshman and received the Phil Mickelson Award for freshman of the year. He was runner-up to Thorbjornsen at the 2021 Western Amateur and played on the U.S. Palmer Cup team in 2022 and 2023.

He is inching closer to earning a PGA Tour card via the PGA Tour University Accelerated program. He would join recent JDC commit Ludvig Aberg, a former world No. 1 amateur and the top player in the PGA Tour University rankings, in thyear's JDC field.

Thordjornsen, the Pac-12 Golfer of the Year as a Stanford University junior, earned medalist honors at the Summit, N.J., U.S. Open final qualifying site with rounds of 66-68.

Thorbjornsen already has PGA Tour experience, finishing fourth at last year’s Travelers Championship and T20 at this year’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

The 21-year-old won the 2018 U.S. Junior Championship for which he received an exemption into the 2019 U.S. Open, where he made the cut at Pebble Beach. He played for the U.S. Palmer Cup squad in 2022.

Since the 2000 tournament moved to TPC Deere Run, the John Deere Classic has awarded exemptions to future major champions in Lucas Glover, Zach Johnson, Jason Day, Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm. Other PGA Tour winners who received exemptions include Charles Howell III, Matt Kuchar, Nick Watney, Camilo Villegas, Wyndham Clark, Nick Hardy and Viktor Hovland.

The tournament has four unrestricted exemptions, which are usually offered to young up-and-coming players. Lehman said that the other two invitations will be announced after the U.S. Open, probably next week.