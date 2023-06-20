Two of the biggest names in the music industry will be part of this year’s John Deere Classic.

Blake Shelton and Darius Rucker will perform after play at TPC Deere Run on Saturday and Sunday of tournament week as the PGA Tour event kicks off its “concert on the course” series.

Rucker will perform after play on Saturday, with Shelton playing on Sunday at the conclusion of the tournament. The concerts will take place adjacent to the 18th fairway, with fans able to gather on the amphitheater-style hillside on the west side of the finishing hole. The stage will be set up on the east side of the fairway, adjacent to the hospitality build.

Concerts will start after play, at approximately 5:45 p.m. and last for approximately 90 minutes, according to JDC tournament director Andrew Lehman.

“We can’t wait to welcome fans to TPC Deere Run to enjoy golf and music at a unique and spectacular outdoor venue,” said Lehman.

The concert series has been in the works for a while now and replaces the off-property concerts that had been held midweek during tournaments prior to 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic altered the way PGA Tour events were staged for fans.

Those events were held at a number of different venues around the area and helped fund the Birdies For Charity pool with contribution exceeding $50,000 to the bonus pool, according to the tournament director.

This also marks a huge change in logistics after play on the weekend. Instead of fans clearing out of Deere Run property when play finishes, they are now being encouraged to stay.

“Having large crowds on the weekend when you’re on network television is really important,” said Lehman. “Sunday is the culmination and an exciting day. You’ve just crowned a new champion and by the way, you can stick around for a world-class on-course concert.”

Mara Downing, John Deere’s vice president of Global Brand and Communications, said the Concert on the Course initiative is a way to reach out to the community and expand the tournament’s touch on the area.

“We’re thrilled to bring some of the world’s best musicians to our headquarters community all in an effort to support the Birdies for Charity program,” Downing said in a press release. “We believe the Concert on the Course series will enhance the overall John Deere Classic experience, bringing together golfers and non-golfers alike, to unite around a charitable cause. Our on-course concert series is a win-win for everyone involved.”

Anyone interested in attending the concerts of the Grammy-winning artists must purchase a day-specific ticket to the tournament or use FLEX tickets, which enable holders to attend the tournament any one day during the event (Wednesday-Sunday).

Anyone wishing to attend a concert must arrive on the property before 4 p.m. after which the gates will be closed. Shuttle buses will operate from parking lots designated on individual tickets.

“We’ll run shuttles until the last person is gone,” said Lehman.

Tickets for the tournament may be purchased at johndeereclassic.com.

Shelton is one of country music’s most successful entertainers and biggest stars, having sold 10 million records and 30 million singles along with more than 1.7 billion streams of his songs worldwide.

He is a winner of hundreds of achievement awards by such organizations as the Academy of Country Music (5), the American Music Awards (3), the Country Music Association (10), the CMT Music Awards (11), and People’s Choice Awards (7). He has charted 40 singles, 28 of which ascended to No. 1.

He became a regular presence in America’s living rooms in 2011 when he was named one of the coaches on NBC’s popular show The Voice. He was a nine-time champion on the show before leaving after the 2023 season.

He is a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Season 2 of his new celebrity game show with Carson Daly, “Barmageddon,” will air in late 2023 on USA Network. Known for his philanthropy, Shelton has helped raise millions of dollars for humanitarian causes in his native Oklahoma and around the world.

Rucker first achieved multi-Platinum status in the music industry as lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the GRAMMY Award-winning band Hootie & the Blowfish, which has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, including its Double Diamond-certified (21x Platinum) debut Cracked Rear View, which remains among the top 10 best-selling studio albums of all time.

Since releasing his first Country album in 2008, Rucker has earned a whole new legion of fans with four No. 1 albums on the Billboard Country chart, including RIAA Platinum-certified Learn to Live and True Believers, plus 10 No. 1 singles at Country radio and 11 Gold, Platinum or multi-Platinum certified hits.

Rucker was inducted as a Grand Ole Opry member in 2012 and in 2014 he won his third career GRAMMY Award for Best Solo Country Performance with his Diamond-certified (11x Platinum) version of “Wagon Wheel,” one of the top five best-selling Country songs of all time.

As a lifelong philanthropist, Rucker co-chaired the capital campaign that generated $150 million to help build the new MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital in his hometown of Charleston, S.C. and has raised over $3 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through his annual Darius & Friends benefit concert and golf tournament. In addition, Rucker has advocated for over 200 charitable causes supporting public education and junior golf programs in South Carolina through the Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation and serves as a National Chair for the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville, Tenn.

Rucker is also an avid sports fan, with his NFL x Darius Rucker Collection by Fanatics apparel line available at NFLshop.com, and he is part of the Music City Baseball investment group working to bring an MLB team to Tennessee in addition to serving as a partner at the MGC Sports & Entertainment agency.