Pinnacle pro Strieck hopes to ace top Iowa PGA Section post

“We are pretty excited about having her as our Iowa PGA President as she has worked hard in her career to get this position,” said Greg Mason, Iowa PGA executive director. “It is well deserved from an award-winning PGA professional, great business person and true leader.”

Strieck credits some strong mentors with pushing her along in the golf business, including John Valliere, head pro at Glynns Creek Golf Course and a past-president of the Iowa PGA Section.

“Once I got into it, I really thought I could make an impact whether or not I was a female,” said the soon-to-be 50-year-old of encouragement she received from her mentors, including Valliere.

While being the first woman to hold the president's position, she is not the first from the Quad-Cities with the honor. Five others preceded her in that seat — Valliere (2015-17), Steve Hutton (2007-09), Bob VanFleet (1985-87), Gary Lockie (1971-72), and Bob Fry (1957-59).

Strieck, who said she was honored to hold the new post, was previously on the board and said she enjoyed being in a position to help the game prosper within the Iowa PGA Section. So she got back in.