Pitlik and Doerrfeld win Quad City Amateur Tour event

Pitlik/Doerrfeld win QCAm Tour event
Playing a scramble format for Sunday’s final round of the season-opening Quad City Amateur Tour two-man event, the team of Tyler Pitlik and Brian Doerrfeld scrambled for a come-from-behind victory.
Pitlik and Doerrfeld overcame a three-stroke deficit from Saturday’s best-ball format to win the G-Mac Automatic Door 2-man event by four strokes on a chilly, blustery Sunday afternoon at Palmer Hills Golf Course.
Pitlik/Doerrfeld carded a 10-under 62 round on Sunday to post a two-day total of 129. That was enough to finish four strokes ahead of three other teams – Ryan Sergeant/Matt Skahill (64-69), Brent Haydon/Matt Schlueter (68-65) and Cody Bender/Josh Bousman (68-65).
Low rounds were the order of the day in the Senior Flight and the best Sunday score of 62 wasn’t enough for the duo of Tim Flaherty and Dave Waugh to continue their title reign in the Palmer Hills 2-man event. The Ron Wastyn/Dave Holmes duo shot 64 for a 136 total that won by four strokes over Flaherty/Waugh.
The next QCAm Tour event is the Quad City Amateur, to be played May 28-29 at Emeis Golf Course in Davenport.
